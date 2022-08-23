Public hospitals can't turn patients away, it's unconstitutional
Lester Kiewit spoke to DSC Attorneys partner Kirstie Haslam.
• Hospitals across the country have made headlines for refusing to admit or treat patients needing emergency care - including women in labour.
• Public healthcare facilities may be held liable for damages incurred by patients who were refused medical attention.
Turning a woman in labour away is a breach of a fundamental right enshrined in The Bill of Rights found in the Constitution, she explained.
This is in fact something which is a constitutional right. It’s that important. It’s in the Bill of Rights. Everyone is entitled to emergency medical care.Kirstie Haslam, Director and Partner - DSC Attorneys
She described the deplorable conditions faced by vulnerable women - particularly those who are undocumented – which result in irreversible psychological and physical damage for both the mother and baby.
In some instances, very sadly babies have died because of the lack of the care given to the mother.Kirstie Haslam, director and partner - DSC Attorneys
In 2018, a Congolese woman gave birth to her baby on the Johannesburg Park Station floor, after being refused medical care by three hospitals.
Haslam said it was alarming how often the "appalling" behaviour is displayed.
Another case in 2019, included a heavily pregnant 45-year-old woman who was turned away from Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi, Tshwane for being too old.
She ended up giving birth at the gate of the hospital.
To turn away a woman in that situation is a breach of a fundamental right.Kirstie Haslam, director and partner - DSC Attorneys
Any hospital can never turn a patient away for discriminatory purposes and that includes race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, nationality. That all falls under that.Kirstie Haslam, director and partner - DSC Attorneys
Listen to the full audio for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1708/dolgachov170801691/84111400-pregnancy-medicine-healthcare-and-people-concept-gynecologist-doctor-with-stethoscope-listening-to-p.jpg
More from Local
Latest crime stats see WC govt adamant about taking over Saps
The Western Cape government has reiterated a call for policing functions to be devolved to the provinces.Read More
Young people remain vulnerable despite unemployment rate drop - Stats SA
The quarterly Labour Force Survey was released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) on Tuesday morning.Read More
'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage
South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday.Read More
When is the COCT's prepaid electricty meter upgrade coming to your area?
Find out when your area will be eligible for the City of Cape Town's prepaid electricity meter upgrade.Read More
SA unemployment rate decreased to 33.9% in Q2 - Stats SA
While the decrease may be welcome, it does not change the picture of the country’s mass unemployment crisis.Read More
Identity of man found floating in sea in Cape Town in May remains unknown
The grim discovery was made by members of the public in May of this year and, to date, he remains unidentified.Read More
Say thank you to your local neighbourhood watch hero or heroes
The annual Neighbourhood Watch awards honour the groups and members who contribute their time towards creating safer communities.Read More
Air Mauritius resumes biweekly flights from CPT to Mauritius
The five-hour, overnight flights will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, with return flights on the same days.Read More
[WATCH] "We've got him!' - Two Oceans diver rescues seal caught in fishing line
Marine Wildlife Specialist Claire Taylor and her patrol team decided to take direct action and grab the seal while it slept!Read More