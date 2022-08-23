Public hospitals can't turn patients away, it's unconstitutional





Lester Kiewit spoke to DSC Attorneys partner Kirstie Haslam.

• Hospitals across the country have made headlines for refusing to admit or treat patients needing emergency care - including women in labour.

• Public healthcare facilities may be held liable for damages incurred by patients who were refused medical attention.

Turning a woman in labour away is a breach of a fundamental right enshrined in The Bill of Rights found in the Constitution, she explained.

This is in fact something which is a constitutional right. It’s that important. It’s in the Bill of Rights. Everyone is entitled to emergency medical care. Kirstie Haslam, Director and Partner - DSC Attorneys

© dolgachov/123rf.com

She described the deplorable conditions faced by vulnerable women - particularly those who are undocumented – which result in irreversible psychological and physical damage for both the mother and baby.

In some instances, very sadly babies have died because of the lack of the care given to the mother. Kirstie Haslam, director and partner - DSC Attorneys

In 2018, a Congolese woman gave birth to her baby on the Johannesburg Park Station floor, after being refused medical care by three hospitals.

Haslam said it was alarming how often the "appalling" behaviour is displayed.

Another case in 2019, included a heavily pregnant 45-year-old woman who was turned away from Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi, Tshwane for being too old.

She ended up giving birth at the gate of the hospital.

To turn away a woman in that situation is a breach of a fundamental right. Kirstie Haslam, director and partner - DSC Attorneys

Any hospital can never turn a patient away for discriminatory purposes and that includes race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, nationality. That all falls under that. Kirstie Haslam, director and partner - DSC Attorneys

