Public hospitals can't turn patients away, it's unconstitutional

Latest Local
Latest crime stats see WC govt adamant about taking over Saps The Western Cape government has reiterated a call for policing functions to be devolved to the provinces. 23 August 2022 1:43 PM
Young people remain vulnerable despite unemployment rate drop - Stats SA The quarterly Labour Force Survey was released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) on Tuesday morning. 23 August 2022 1:36 PM
When is the COCT's prepaid electricty meter upgrade coming to your area? Find out when your area will be eligible for the City of Cape Town's prepaid electricity meter upgrade. 23 August 2022 12:50 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges Delivered to you every afternoon. 22 August 2022 2:57 PM
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant' According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not so... 22 August 2022 7:46 AM
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
View all Politics
SA unemployment rate decreased to 33.9% in Q2 - Stats SA While the decrease may be welcome, it does not change the picture of the country’s mass unemployment crisis. 23 August 2022 11:43 AM
Action needed soon if SA to avoid gas supply shortage, warns IGUA-SA South Africa will have a severe gas supply shortage in 2025, if it doesn't act within the next six months. 23 August 2022 9:49 AM
What’s driving South Africa's strong luxury property market? Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grant Smee, MD at luxury property specialists Frankie Bells, a division of Only Realty Property Group. 22 August 2022 10:34 PM
View all Business
World of Work: Why businesses should invest in management training Managing people in a company requires skills, but companies do not always offer training for employees in managerial positions. 23 August 2022 1:11 PM
How hackers used Twitter's data leak to gain access to millions of accounts Twitter has confirmed that there was a data breach which revealed the email addresses and phone numbers of its users. 23 August 2022 9:48 AM
Cape Town to host 3-day International Animation Festival The Cape Town International Animation Festival kicks off from 24 August to 26 August. 23 August 2022 8:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date' Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks. 23 August 2022 10:49 AM
Who killed Alexander Dugin’s daughter? Russia says Ukrainian special forces killed Darya Dugina - the daughter of the ultra-nationalist, who is often referred to as “Put... 22 August 2022 5:30 PM
Amid Russian-Ukraine conflict, Unkraine marks 31 yeas of independence Wednesday marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union. 22 August 2022 12:04 PM
View all World
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation' Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been a... 22 August 2022 8:54 AM
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”. 19 August 2022 3:55 PM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy' Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness. 22 August 2022 12:06 PM
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Public hospitals can't turn patients away, it's unconstitutional

23 August 2022 11:57 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele

According to DSC Attorneys, South African healthcare facilities are not legally permitted to turn any patient away.

Lester Kiewit spoke to DSC Attorneys partner Kirstie Haslam.

• Hospitals across the country have made headlines for refusing to admit or treat patients needing emergency care - including women in labour.

• Public healthcare facilities may be held liable for damages incurred by patients who were refused medical attention.

Turning a woman in labour away is a breach of a fundamental right enshrined in The Bill of Rights found in the Constitution, she explained.

This is in fact something which is a constitutional right. It’s that important. It’s in the Bill of Rights. Everyone is entitled to emergency medical care.

Kirstie Haslam, Director and Partner - DSC Attorneys
© dolgachov/123rf.com

She described the deplorable conditions faced by vulnerable women - particularly those who are undocumented – which result in irreversible psychological and physical damage for both the mother and baby.

In some instances, very sadly babies have died because of the lack of the care given to the mother.

Kirstie Haslam, director and partner - DSC Attorneys

In 2018, a Congolese woman gave birth to her baby on the Johannesburg Park Station floor, after being refused medical care by three hospitals.

Haslam said it was alarming how often the "appalling" behaviour is displayed.

Another case in 2019, included a heavily pregnant 45-year-old woman who was turned away from Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi, Tshwane for being too old.

She ended up giving birth at the gate of the hospital.

To turn away a woman in that situation is a breach of a fundamental right.

Kirstie Haslam, director and partner - DSC Attorneys

Any hospital can never turn a patient away for discriminatory purposes and that includes race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, nationality. That all falls under that.

Kirstie Haslam, director and partner - DSC Attorneys

Listen to the full audio for more.




23 August 2022 11:57 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele

Latest crime stats see WC govt adamant about taking over Saps

23 August 2022 1:43 PM

The Western Cape government has reiterated a call for policing functions to be devolved to the provinces.

Young people remain vulnerable despite unemployment rate drop - Stats SA

23 August 2022 1:36 PM

The quarterly Labour Force Survey was released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) on Tuesday morning.

'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage

23 August 2022 12:58 PM

South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday.

When is the COCT's prepaid electricty meter upgrade coming to your area?

23 August 2022 12:50 PM

Find out when your area will be eligible for the City of Cape Town's prepaid electricity meter upgrade.

SA unemployment rate decreased to 33.9% in Q2 - Stats SA

23 August 2022 11:43 AM

While the decrease may be welcome, it does not change the picture of the country’s mass unemployment crisis.

Identity of man found floating in sea in Cape Town in May remains unknown

23 August 2022 11:18 AM

The grim discovery was made by members of the public in May of this year and, to date, he remains unidentified.

Say thank you to your local neighbourhood watch hero or heroes

23 August 2022 10:58 AM

The annual Neighbourhood Watch awards honour the groups and members who contribute their time towards creating safer communities.

Air Mauritius resumes biweekly flights from CPT to Mauritius

23 August 2022 10:17 AM

The five-hour, overnight flights will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, with return flights on the same days.

[WATCH] "We've got him!' - Two Oceans diver rescues seal caught in fishing line

23 August 2022 9:57 AM

Marine Wildlife Specialist Claire Taylor and her patrol team decided to take direct action and grab the seal while it slept!

Action needed soon if SA to avoid gas supply shortage, warns IGUA-SA

23 August 2022 9:49 AM

South Africa will have a severe gas supply shortage in 2025, if it doesn't act within the next six months.

