SA unemployment rate decreased to 33.9% in Q2 - Stats SA
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says the country’s unemployment rate stood at 33.9% in the second quarter of the year.
This marks a 0.6% decline in the data from 4.5% in the first quarter.
While the decrease may be welcome, it does not change the picture of the country’s mass unemployment crisis.
The labour market gained 648,000 in the second quarter, with most recorded in community and social services, trade, and finance.
Manufacturing, which has performed well in the past, saw 73,000 job losses.
The new figures were published in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey that was released by Stats SA on Tuesday morning.
— Stats SA (@StatsSA) August 23, 2022
South Africa's #unemployment rate decreased by 0,6 of a percentage point to 33,9% in Q2:2022 compared to Q1:2022.
Expanded #unemployment rate decreased by 1,4 percentage points to 44,1% in Q2:2022 compared to Q1:2022.
Read more here: https://t.co/96HjS5GvRo#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/9w4sc0pWcQ
This article first appeared on EWN : SA unemployment rate decreased to 33.9% in Q2 - Stats SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_12658330_cutting-jobs.html?vti=nrv6dn7cs1h0euva8m-1-7
