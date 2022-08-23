Say thank you to your local neighbourhood watch hero or heroes





- Nominations can only be made for a neighbourhood watch member or teams that are accredited with the Western Cape Department of Community Safety.

- Members of the community can nominate an individual member or an entire neighbourhood watch team in various categories.

Do you feel safer in the neighbourhood where you live thanks to your local neighbourhood watch?

If so, why not nominate your local group (or one of its members) for a 2022 Neighbourhood Watch Award?

Nominations are now being taken for the annual awards which are seen as an "opportunity for the City of Cape Town to say thank you, and honour accredited neighbourhood watch members who volunteer their time and effort to contribute towards a safer environment in their respective communities."

Catergories include, the Courage in Action Group Award, NW Group of the Year and in the individual catergories, Crime Fighter of the Year and NW Member of the Year.

Our neighbourhood watches play an extremely important role in amplifying the City of Cape Town's crime prevention efforts. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

These volunteers are ambassadors for safety and often lead by example by sacrificing their free time to patrol the streets in their community. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The closing date for entries is Thursday, 29 September 2022.

Click here for more information

