Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The US embassy in Kyiv is warning that Russia is increasing missile strikes against civilian targets ahead of Ukraine’s 31st Independence Day on Wednesday.
It is urging Americans to leave Ukraine.
Authorities in Kyiv have banned the usual festivities, fearing “something particularly ugly and disgusting” from Russia.
Wednesday also marks exactly six months since Russia launched a full-on invasion of its neighbour.
Vladimir Putin quite likes a date… Tomorrow marks the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence… and the six-month anniversary of the war…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Ukrainians also fear revenge by Russia after the daughter of ultra-nationalist Alexander Dugin was killed in a car bomb near Moscow recently.
Russia blames Ukrainian special forces, but Ukraine denies any involvement.
RELATED: Who killed Alexander Dugin’s daughter?
One of Russia’s top diplomats, Gennady Gatilov… said there is no chance of a negotiated solution to the war in Ukraine; the conflict will be a long one…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen.
