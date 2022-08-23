Identity of man found floating in sea in Cape Town in May remains unknown





- The identity of a man whose body was found floating in the sea in May remains unknown. - Camps Bay Police are appealing to the public to help identify the deceased.

Camps Bay beach, Cape Town. © adwo123/123rf.com

Police in Camps Bay are asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was spotted floating in the sea in May.

The grim discovery was made by members of the public who alerted police on 14 May this year.

The National Sea Rescue Institute was alerted and retrieved the body from the ocean.

The victim was declared deceased on the scene.

Although an investigation was carried out to trace the man's family, three months later, his identity remains unknown.

"Anyone who is of the opinion that they are missing relatives for some time and does not know the whereabouts of such individual, are urged to call the investigating officer Sergeant Jerome Mathews on 081 432 6150," said SAPS in a statement.

