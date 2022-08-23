When is the COCT's prepaid electricty meter upgrade coming to your area?
- The City of Cape Town has been rolling out its prepaid electricity meter software update programme since November 2020
- So far, approximately 170,000 prepaid meters have been updated
- The latest areas eligible for the upgrades are Brackenfell, Kraaifontein, Kuils River, Joostenberg Vlakte and Vredekloof
Did you know that in 2024, the software that runs your prepaid electricity meter will expire?
This is why the City of Cape Town has begun its area-by-area phased approach to update prepaid meters.
The areas earmarked for the next phase of the upgrade from next Thursday (1 September) to 31 October are Brackenfell, Kraaifontein, Kuils River, Joostenberg Vlakte and Vredekloof.
Customers can do the upgrades themselves by following three easy steps.
Without the upgrade, customers won’t be able to recharge their meters with new tokens; and will be left without a power supply.
Once your area becomes eligible for an upgrade, you'll receive two 20-digit update codes along with your usual prepaid token.
Then you just need to follow these steps:
- Enter the first 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept.
- Enter the second 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept.
- Enter the usual 20-digit token to recharge units as normal.
The codes will only be available to customers once their area is listed as eligible for the upgrade.
The full schedule for when update tokens will be issued per area can be viewed here
So far, approximately 170,000 prepaid meters have been updated.
Click here for more information on the software upgrades to prepaid electricity meters.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/electricity_meter.html?oriSearch=electricity+metre&sti=nriamnvdmgzq4epc1u|&mediapopup=92478476
