Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage

23 August 2022 12:58 PM
by Chantall Presence
Tags:
State Capture
Vytjie Mentor
SA First Forum
ActionSA

South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Rod Solomon, convenor of the SA First Forum, which Vytjie Mentor helped establish.

• Vytjie Mentor was 58 when she passed after a long illness. • She was one of the first people to blow the whistle on the Gupta family's role in state capture. • Mentor was a member of ActionSA.

FILE: Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor gives testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on 27 August 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

Vytjie Mentor's passing has left many of her friends, former colleagues and fellow comrades in shock.

Mentor was an ANC MP before her resignation in 2019. Years before then, she was one of the few governing party politicians who identified whose strings the Gupta family allegedly pulled in government.

Besides her career as a politician, Mentor was one of the founding members of the SA First Forum, a group of people who banded together in their belief that the country, its people and the Constitution mattered more than individual politicians.

Fellow SA First Forum founding member, Rod Solomon, described Mentor as one of the first high-profile whistleblowers in the country, the woman who gave former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela the ammunition to investigate and eventually produce the "State of Capture" report - the precursor to the Zondo inquiry.

She [Mentor] had direct information and evidence that the [then] President [Zuma] was not running this country himself.

Rod Solomon, Convenor - South Africa First Forum

Solomon says Mentor called a spade and spade and was not scared to speak the truth.

Where do I start? One can used words like feisty, fearless, truthful, opinionated, thoughtful, principled, humane and wise.

Rod Solomon, Convenor - South Africa First Forum

Solomon says Mentor was one of a kind and courageous at a time when many of her colleagues were too afraid to speak.

It took a lot of courage to actually speak up. The one thing that was disappointing to her, and to a lot of us, is the fact that the ANC leadership, they kept quiet in Parliament, in Cabinet, in NEC meetings. Many of them made up fanciful stories to try and justify what the then president and his ministers were doing.

Rod Solomon, Convenor - South Africa First Forum



