'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage
Lester Kiewit speaks to Rod Solomon, convenor of the SA First Forum, which Vytjie Mentor helped establish.
• Vytjie Mentor was 58 when she passed after a long illness. • She was one of the first people to blow the whistle on the Gupta family's role in state capture. • Mentor was a member of ActionSA.
Vytjie Mentor's passing has left many of her friends, former colleagues and fellow comrades in shock.
Mentor was an ANC MP before her resignation in 2019. Years before then, she was one of the few governing party politicians who identified whose strings the Gupta family allegedly pulled in government.
Besides her career as a politician, Mentor was one of the founding members of the SA First Forum, a group of people who banded together in their belief that the country, its people and the Constitution mattered more than individual politicians.
Fellow SA First Forum founding member, Rod Solomon, described Mentor as one of the first high-profile whistleblowers in the country, the woman who gave former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela the ammunition to investigate and eventually produce the "State of Capture" report - the precursor to the Zondo inquiry.
She [Mentor] had direct information and evidence that the [then] President [Zuma] was not running this country himself.Rod Solomon, Convenor - South Africa First Forum
Solomon says Mentor called a spade and spade and was not scared to speak the truth.
Where do I start? One can used words like feisty, fearless, truthful, opinionated, thoughtful, principled, humane and wise.Rod Solomon, Convenor - South Africa First Forum
Solomon says Mentor was one of a kind and courageous at a time when many of her colleagues were too afraid to speak.
It took a lot of courage to actually speak up. The one thing that was disappointing to her, and to a lot of us, is the fact that the ANC leadership, they kept quiet in Parliament, in Cabinet, in NEC meetings. Many of them made up fanciful stories to try and justify what the then president and his ministers were doing.Rod Solomon, Convenor - South Africa First Forum
Source : Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News
