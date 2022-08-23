WC police launch community policing programme to assist officers on the ground
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dave Morley Bothasig Community Police Forum Head about its Community in Blue (CIB) programme.
• Melkbosstrand Police Station and Bothasig Community Police Forum (CPF) officially launched their Community in Blue (CIB) programme on 29 July 2022.
• The latest crime statistics, which saw an 11.5% increase in South Africa's murder rate, point to a need for adequate and effective policing in the country.
According to Africa Check, there is one police officer for every 408 people in South Africa.
Morley explains that the CIB does the same work as neighbourhood watch members but are more actively involved with the South African Police Service (SAPS).
Due to personnel shortages, police officers allow CIB members to patrol neighbourhoods and even let them use police vehicles.
If we have spare vehicles available then we allow the members, if he is wearing a bullet proof [vest], to do the visible policing...Dave Morley, Bothasig CPF Head
Their jurisdiction is, however, limited to schedule 1 offences and citizen’s arrests. The team cannot intervene on other crimes.
Limited funding makes it difficult to get this important project off the ground, he added.
Funding is obviously an issue but we do get a bit of funding from local government.Dave Morley, Bothasig CPF Head
