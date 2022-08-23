'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Elwen, the director of Sea Search Research & Conservation.
-
Recent anecdotes abound of Orcas killing great white sharks and attacking boats
-
Orcas have sophisticated hunting techniques that are often specific to a particular group
-
Local sightings of Orcas are on the increase
RELATED: Incredible footage of orca attack shows pressure on sharks in SA waters
Orcas are both very cuddly and cute, and everybody loves them, but also incredibly dangerous, top predators… They’re so good at hunting, they have a lot of time for play…Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation
Orcas also known as killer whales are apex predators, as they have no natural predators.
They even hunt great white sharks and footage exists to prove it.
There have been numerous reports of Orcas attacking sailboats in Europe.
Recently, a 37-foot sailboat had its rudder broken off after an encounter with a pod of Orcas off the coast of France.
There is even a Facebook group, with more than 13,000 members, documenting boat/Orca encounters.
[Attacking boats] is not normal behaviour… It seems to be two groups of whales that are doing this [attacks on boats in France]. It is a new behaviour…Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation
Possibly, the animals had a bad experience… Orcas can almost certainly hold grudges…Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation
A fatal attack on humans by wild orcas has never been documented though there have been several incidents of captive Orcas killing or injuring their handlers.
Orcas learn novel hunting techniques from each other, that are often specific to one group, a sort of “animal culture”.
There is a lot of “cultural” diversity around the world.
The targeting of sharks did not happen in South Africa prior to 2015…Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation
In South America, they strand feed. They slide up the beach to take seals… New behaviours can appear in a population…Dr Simon Elwen, Director - Sea Search Research & Conservation
Kiewit interviewed Elwen - scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/white-and-black-killer-whale-on-blue-pool-34809/
More from Opinion
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?
The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.Read More
'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy'
Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness.Read More
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova
Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.Read More
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened
Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.Read More
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!
Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.Read More
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries
TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.Read More
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?
Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.Read More
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.Read More
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana
Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana.Read More
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (named “Mtoto”, Swahili for “child”) was carefully wrapped in a shroud with her or his head resting on a pillow.Read More
More from Lifestyle
World of Work: Why businesses should invest in management training
Managing people in a company requires skills, but companies do not always offer training for employees in managerial positions.Read More
How hackers used Twitter's data leak to gain access to millions of accounts
Twitter has confirmed that there was a data breach which revealed the email addresses and phone numbers of its users.Read More
Cape Town to host 3-day International Animation Festival
The Cape Town International Animation Festival kicks off from 24 August to 26 August.Read More
Table Mountain nominated 'Africa's Leading Attraction' for the fourth time
Table Mountain has been nominated by the World Travel Awards for Africa's Leading Attraction.Read More
[REVIEW] Sony WF-900 LinkBuds connects your worlds, all day long
Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff studios.Read More
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?
The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.Read More
How to be more conscious of your climate decisions
John Maytham speaks to 'Daily Maverick' journalist Sarah Hoek, who wrote an article about how people can lessen the effects of climate change.Read More
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice'
This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death.Read More
[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID
Footage of fish and crabs undergoing PCR tests in Xiamen has gone viral on Chinese social media.Read More