Latest crime stats see WC govt adamant about taking over Saps
Lester Kiewit spoke to Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC, on the provincial quarterly crime statistics.
- 994 murders recorded in Western Cape between April and June this year
- Western Cape government wants the provincial government to have a say in the deployment of the South African Police Service (SAPS)
Allen said that while there's been a 0.2% increase in the murder rate, they were seeing real progress in areas where the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers have been deployed.
The province-backed Leap officers are used as police force multipliers.
One thing that I am seeing is a trend in terms of the 8.2% in reduction rate at SAPS stations where we have Leap officers.Reagen Allen, MEC - Community Safety and Police Oversight
Allen said that the success of the LEAP programme proves that if the Western Cape has power over policing, resources would be better distributed.
We need to work together so policing can be closer to the people, so choices can be made right here and not in Pretoria.Reagen Allen, MEC - Community Safety and Police Oversight
The MEC said at the end of the day, it's about proactive policing and separating politics from the equation.
The relationship that we have formed and the working has been extremely solid. We have a relationship in terms of making sure we keep politics out of policing because we are looking at people's lives and keeping communities safe.Reagen Allen, MEC - Community Safety and Police Oversight
