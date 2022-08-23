Latest crime stats see WC govt adamant about taking over Saps





Lester Kiewit spoke to Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC, on the provincial quarterly crime statistics.

994 murders recorded in Western Cape between April and June this year

Western Cape government wants the provincial government to have a say in the deployment of the South African Police Service (SAPS)

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen and provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile at the crime scene in the Taiwan informal settlement on Monday, 9 May 2022. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News.

Allen said that while there's been a 0.2% increase in the murder rate, they were seeing real progress in areas where the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers have been deployed.

The province-backed Leap officers are used as police force multipliers.

One thing that I am seeing is a trend in terms of the 8.2% in reduction rate at SAPS stations where we have Leap officers. Reagen Allen, MEC - Community Safety and Police Oversight

Allen said that the success of the LEAP programme proves that if the Western Cape has power over policing, resources would be better distributed.

We need to work together so policing can be closer to the people, so choices can be made right here and not in Pretoria. Reagen Allen, MEC - Community Safety and Police Oversight

The MEC said at the end of the day, it's about proactive policing and separating politics from the equation.