COCT installs calming measures for safer roads in southern suburbs
- The work entails the installation of speed humps, raised intersections and pedestrian crossings
- Most of the installations are being implemented around schools, meaning they will slow down traffic
Do you live in Bergvliet, Claremont, Meadowridge or Wynberg?
If so, you're likely to notice some roadworks taking place in your area over the next few weeks.
Those areas in the City's Southern Suburbs have been earmarked for various traffic calming measures.
It will include the installation of speed humps, raised intersections and pedestrian crossings.
The following roads will be affected:
- Ladies Mile in Bergvliet
- Queen Victoria and Milner Roads in Claremont
- Bergvliet Road and Firgrove Way in Meadowridge
- Harvery, Lancaster, Leincester Roads in Wynberg
"Most of these installations are implemented around schools, meaning they will slow down traffic, thus, making it safer for more vulnerable road users such as children walking and riding to school, cyclists and pedestrians," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas.
The work will run concurrently and will take between one and ten days to complete.
RELATED:Say thank you to your local neighbourhood watch hero or heroes
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_5538124_city-traffic-light-with-a-red-signal.html?vti=mkminijon45q7230lo-1-14
More from Local
'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate'
South Africa's unemployment rate dropped slightly in the second quarter of 2022, to 33.9%.Read More
WC police launch community policing programme to assist officers on the ground
The policing initiative aims to directly assist police stations by patrolling and reporting criminal or suspicious activity.Read More
Latest crime stats see WC govt adamant about taking over Saps
The Western Cape government has reiterated a call for policing functions to be devolved to the provinces.Read More
Young people remain vulnerable despite unemployment rate drop - Stats SA
The quarterly Labour Force Survey was released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) on Tuesday morning.Read More
'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage
South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday.Read More
When is the COCT's prepaid electricty meter upgrade coming to your area?
Find out when your area will be eligible for the City of Cape Town's prepaid electricity meter upgrade.Read More
Public hospitals can't turn patients away, it's unconstitutional
According to DSC Attorneys, South African healthcare facilities are not legally permitted to turn any patient away.Read More
SA unemployment rate decreased to 33.9% in Q2 - Stats SA
While the decrease may be welcome, it does not change the picture of the country’s mass unemployment crisis.Read More
Identity of man found floating in sea in Cape Town in May remains unknown
The grim discovery was made by members of the public in May of this year and, to date, he remains unidentified.Read More