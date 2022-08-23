Streaming issues? Report here
COCT installs calming measures for safer roads in southern suburbs

23 August 2022 3:18 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Cape Town traffic
speed humps

The City of Cape Town's Road Infrastructure Management Department has begun installing traffic calming measures in the southern suburbs.

- The work entails the installation of speed humps, raised intersections and pedestrian crossings

- Most of the installations are being implemented around schools, meaning they will slow down traffic

© inhabitant/123rf

Do you live in Bergvliet, Claremont, Meadowridge or Wynberg?

If so, you're likely to notice some roadworks taking place in your area over the next few weeks.

Those areas in the City's Southern Suburbs have been earmarked for various traffic calming measures.

It will include the installation of speed humps, raised intersections and pedestrian crossings.

The following roads will be affected:

  • Ladies Mile in Bergvliet
  • Queen Victoria and Milner Roads in Claremont
  • Bergvliet Road and Firgrove Way in Meadowridge
  • Harvery, Lancaster, Leincester Roads in Wynberg

"Most of these installations are implemented around schools, meaning they will slow down traffic, thus, making it safer for more vulnerable road users such as children walking and riding to school, cyclists and pedestrians," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas.

The work will run concurrently and will take between one and ten days to complete.

RELATED:Say thank you to your local neighbourhood watch hero or heroes




