Young people remain vulnerable despite unemployment rate drop - Stats SA





Mandy Wiener spoke to the statistician general of Stats SA, Risenga Maluleka, about the Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

Stats SA has raised concern over the high rate of unemployed young people between the age of 15 and 24 despite the unemployment drop.

The country’s unemployment rate stood at 33.9% in the second quarter of the year.

Speaking to 702's Mandy Wiener, Maluleka added that more jobs were created in the construction industry.

Young people remain vulnerable to labour markets and their unemployment rate is sitting at 61,4% that edges to 15 to 24 years old. Risenga Maluleka, statistician general - Stats SA

Those aged 25 to 34 years is sitting at 41,2% and that is much higher than any other age cohort. Risenga Maluleka, statistician general - Stats SA

The community and social services field also topped the numbers in employing people.

The more than 276,000 jobs that were created in the community and social services, we saw 169 jobs created in trade, 128,000 in finance and one of the most interesting industries is construction and it created 104,000 jobs quarterly. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician general - Stats SA

