CoolPlay empowers girls with life skills through sport
CoolPlay is an organisation that helps girls stay in school. It teaches them how to avoid risky behaviour, and assists them to build meaningful lives on their own terms.
CoolPlay provides a safe space after school for learners, aged 5–18, to play. There's access to positive adult role models through CoolPlay coaches that they call Champions.
Kids have the chance to build constructive peer relationships, and they're encouraged to take on new challenges, in order to develop valuable life skills.
CoolPlay is currently focusing on girls in sport. They work with almost 600 girls across Cape Town, to help transform their lives and achieve their goals in sport, education, and life. The organisation's CEO says the soft skills that the children develop, are crucial.
You might find your next Protea, your Springbok, which is fine, but the people along the way that develop the confidence, develop empathy for others and are able to respect one another, that is a step towards a better South Africa.Tori Gordon, the CEO of CoolPlay
Source : www.coolplay.co.za
