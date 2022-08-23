Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate' South Africa's unemployment rate dropped slightly in the second quarter of 2022, to 33.9%. 23 August 2022 7:08 PM
WC police launch community policing programme to assist officers on the ground The policing initiative aims to directly assist police stations by patrolling and reporting criminal or suspicious activity. 23 August 2022 3:29 PM
COCT installs calming measures for safer roads in southern suburbs The City of Cape Town's Road Infrastructure Management Department has begun installing traffic calming measures in the southern su... 23 August 2022 3:18 PM
View all Local
'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday. 23 August 2022 12:58 PM
Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges Delivered to you every afternoon. 22 August 2022 2:57 PM
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant' According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not so... 22 August 2022 7:46 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa. 23 August 2022 7:22 PM
'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate' South Africa's unemployment rate dropped slightly in the second quarter of 2022, to 33.9%. 23 August 2022 7:08 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa. 23 August 2022 7:22 PM
Organ donations give the terminally ill hope Organ transplantation is arguably one of the most impactful medical advancements. 23 August 2022 7:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities. 23 August 2022 3:07 PM
Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date' Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks. 23 August 2022 10:49 AM
Who killed Alexander Dugin’s daughter? Russia says Ukrainian special forces killed Darya Dugina - the daughter of the ultra-nationalist, who is often referred to as “Put... 22 August 2022 5:30 PM
View all World
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation' Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been a... 22 August 2022 8:54 AM
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”. 19 August 2022 3:55 PM
View all Africa
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday

23 August 2022 3:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
Angola
MPLA
africa report
UNITA
Angola election
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
The Morning Review

Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.

Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Angolans head to the polls on Wednesday in what will almost certainly be the tightest election since the dawn of the multiparty democracy 30 years ago.

Voters will either choose the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), which has been in government since independence in 1975, or the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

The MPLA draws much support from its role in ending the civil war (1975 to 2002) against UNITA.

Angola has a young, dissatisfied population, many of which have little memory of the war.

© asphoto777/123rf.com

... 60% of Angolans are under 24 years old; young people who are not taken in by the MPLA message… if this election was absolutely above board, UNITA will win it…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

Young people are growing increasingly powerful, politically… They don’t have to buy the message from the ruling party that they liberated them, therefore they deserve their vote…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

In 2021, the MPLA passed laws centralising vote counting, leading to concerns about whether the election can be free.

Kiewit interviewed Cornish - scroll up to listen.




23 August 2022 3:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
Angola
MPLA
africa report
UNITA
Angola election
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
The Morning Review

More from Africa

Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'

22 August 2022 8:54 AM

Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation

19 August 2022 3:55 PM

The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA?

18 August 2022 3:37 PM

Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit?

16 August 2022 11:30 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on the matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

“Farm to fork” never looked this good

16 August 2022 10:12 AM

Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'

16 August 2022 6:19 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Tornado hits West Coast residential area, followed by snowfall

15 August 2022 12:08 PM

The small coastal town of Velddrif was struck by a tornado on Saturday afternoon, causing damage to many houses in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

13 August 2022 5:12 PM

Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens

11 August 2022 6:29 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (named “Mtoto”, Swahili for “child”) was carefully wrapped in a shroud with her or his head resting on a pillow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck

11 August 2022 1:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer

23 August 2022 8:05 PM

A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'

23 August 2022 12:32 PM

Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?

22 August 2022 3:01 PM

The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy'

22 August 2022 12:06 PM

Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova

18 August 2022 4:46 PM

Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened

18 August 2022 6:00 AM

Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!

16 August 2022 9:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries

16 August 2022 7:17 PM

TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?

16 August 2022 11:00 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'

12 August 2022 1:28 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COCT installs calming measures for safer roads in southern suburbs

Local

When is the COCT's prepaid electricty meter upgrade coming to your area?

Local

Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around

World

EWN Highlights

Stricter requirements for new Social Relief of Distress Grant applicants

23 August 2022 8:33 PM

EFF at the forefront of no confidence motion against Tshwane mayor - Malema

23 August 2022 8:03 PM

'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate'

23 August 2022 7:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA