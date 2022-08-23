Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.
Angolans head to the polls on Wednesday in what will almost certainly be the tightest election since the dawn of the multiparty democracy 30 years ago.
Voters will either choose the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), which has been in government since independence in 1975, or the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).
The MPLA draws much support from its role in ending the civil war (1975 to 2002) against UNITA.
Angola has a young, dissatisfied population, many of which have little memory of the war.
... 60% of Angolans are under 24 years old; young people who are not taken in by the MPLA message… if this election was absolutely above board, UNITA will win it…Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Young people are growing increasingly powerful, politically… They don’t have to buy the message from the ruling party that they liberated them, therefore they deserve their vote…Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
In 2021, the MPLA passed laws centralising vote counting, leading to concerns about whether the election can be free.
Kiewit interviewed Cornish - scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158609387_african-woman-hold-small-angola-flag-in-hands-.html?vti=mxal14maber4vrbrss-1-17
More from Africa
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'
Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.Read More
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation
The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.Read More
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA?
Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers?Read More
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit?
Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on the matter.Read More
“Farm to fork” never looked this good
Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022.Read More
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.Read More
[WATCH] Tornado hits West Coast residential area, followed by snowfall
The small coastal town of Velddrif was struck by a tornado on Saturday afternoon, causing damage to many houses in the area.Read More
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA
Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.Read More
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (named “Mtoto”, Swahili for “child”) was carefully wrapped in a shroud with her or his head resting on a pillow.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer
A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...Read More
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'
Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean.Read More
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?
The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.Read More
'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy'
Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness.Read More
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova
Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.Read More
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened
Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.Read More
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!
Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.Read More
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries
TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.Read More
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?
Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.Read More