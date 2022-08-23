[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions





Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom about his new book "Koos Bekker's Billions".

This week Bruce Whitfield talked to financial journalist T.J. Strydom about his book "Koos Bekker's Billions".

Image credit: Naspers chairperson Koos Bekker on Facebook

It is described as a look into the life of the "very private billionaire" who is Chairperson and former CEO of global internet group Naspers, one of the largest technology investors in the world.

Before becoming Naspers CEO, Bekker co-founded M-Net/MultiChoice and was also the a founding director of MTN.

In June, Billionaires.Africa reported that he is still one of the top billionaires in Africa with a net worth of more than $2.2 billion, despite a loss of $500 million off Naspers since the start of 2022.

The author of "Koos Bekker's Billions" also wrote the book "Christo Wiese: Risk and Riches".

I think there's a difference between the two. I think Koos is a more private person... He is under the radar and Christo gets picked up on the radar quite a bit. T.J. Strydom, Author - Koos Bekker's Billions

I wanted to understand who is the guy behind M-Net... obviously much later we got to know him as the guy who steered Naspers towards finding the 'bet of the century' in Tencent. I wanted to understand how he operated; how he got into the position; what happened... T.J. Strydom, Author - Koos Bekker's Billions

Ton Vosloo [former Naspers chair] was the entry point to getting Nasionale Pers behind Bekker. To get a license to broadcast in South Africa in the 1980s you need to be politically connected, and that's what Naspers brought with it... Ton knew all the big players and Naspers was this behemoth, so this was the delivery mechanism for starting this whole journey... T.J. Strydom, Author - Koos Bekker's Billions

That's how Koos made his name, and after he made that name he was the wunderkind who could do whatever... T.J. Strydom, Author - Koos Bekker's Billions

Then there was the turn of the century and the dotcom crash... Naspers started throwing serious money at whatever was in the tech sector... By 2001/2002, Koos reported its first-ever loss according to Naspers... How do you come back from that? T.J. Strydom, Author - Koos Bekker's Billions

[talking about the Tencent investment] Bekker had this strategy... He famously said 'What's the investment strategy into tech for Naspers? It's throw spaghetti against the wall and see what sticks'... The one bowl that stuck, stuck like you wouldn't believe... T.J. Strydom, Author - Koos Bekker's Billions

There's a chapter in the book that looks at all of the big wins Naspers passed on... LinkedIn is an example... Koos passed on being an early investor in LinkedIn... but when they struck gold they held on for more than 20 years and counting... T.J. Strydom, Author - Koos Bekker's Billions

Description on Penguin Random House South Africa:

Koos Bekker has amassed one of the largest fortunes ever by a South African. Just how did he do it?

Under Bekker, Naspers made several bad investments, a few mediocre ones, a few good ones … and one that shot the lights out. A modest bet on Chinese technology startup Tencent changed Bekker’s destiny. Was this genius, strategy or just plain old good luck?

In "Koos Bekker’s Billions", T.J. Strydom delves into Bekker’s life, career and business decisions. He identifies 15 winning strategies, each calculated and effective, that catapulted a Heidelberg "boerseun" into unfathomable wealth.

This is a fascinating look into the life of a very private billionaire.