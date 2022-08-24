Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away' Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July. 24 August 2022 6:54 PM
Informal settlements will be around for 'foreseeable future' - CoCT The city says it is committed to bringing greater formality to informal settlements in Cape Town, where it is possible to do so. 24 August 2022 3:51 PM
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of T... 24 August 2022 1:34 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
CSIR and SIU embark on corruption-busting collaboration A new collaboration between two government agencies aims to advance probes into corruption. 24 August 2022 8:30 AM
View all Politics
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact. 24 August 2022 7:15 PM
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix' BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan. 24 August 2022 7:12 PM
Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26 "It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice." 24 August 2022 3:57 PM
View all Business
How are workplace stigmas around mental health changing? Many large companies are now offering mental health support as a standard practice and the conversations are becoming more normali... 24 August 2022 5:34 PM
CT dancers need fundraising help to reach international dreams Two Cape Town dancers have shown the value of hard work as they have been accepted to prestigious international schools but need f... 24 August 2022 2:58 PM
How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute nar... 24 August 2022 2:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup. 24 August 2022 12:59 PM
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Estonia has the worst inflation (23.2%) in Europe, but they’re feeling fine Estonians are used to difficulties. They know what it’s like under Russian occupation, putting their inflation rate into context. 24 August 2022 1:33 PM
Cape Town ranks high on 'world's best city list'...again! The Mother City was rated for its good food, culture, mountains, beaches, and nightlife by Time Out editors and readers. 24 August 2022 12:19 PM
Europe suffering worst drought in at least 500 years – European Commission Crop yields are plummeting while rivers and lakes have fallen to levels nobody alive has ever seen. 24 August 2022 10:44 AM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'

24 August 2022 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Amazon
BBC
Netflix
Agatha Christie
ITV
streaming
BritBox
Streaming Platform
Reemah Sakaan
British television

BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.

Bruce Whitfield interviews BritBox CEO Reemah Sakaan on The Money Show.

- BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago, promising to bring viewers "the best of British television"

- Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of the relative newcomer to the competitive global streaming environment

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com
© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

There's been an explosion in the options for streaming choices, and competition among providers is fierce.

It’s a year since BritBox launched in South Africa, bringing you "the best of British telly".

The viewing mix includes everything from beloved classics to exclusive new series.

The partnership between the BBC and ITV makes perfect sense says BritBox International CEO Reemah Sakaan.

Both of those creative powerhouses in the UK realised that coming together internationally to pull together the largest collection of British you can find anywhere, was a really good idea.

Reemah Sakaan, CEO - BritBox International

There's a whole host of back catalogues, but a lot of originals as well... and internationally we originate and exclusively bring a new series almost every week.

Reemah Sakaan, CEO - BritBox International

How is BritBox doing in the global streaming leagues where big players like Netflix and Amazon have already carved out their niche?

While the service is only a year old in South Africa, it launched about five years ago in its other markets.

It now has about 2.5 million subscribers, which Sakaan describes as "a fantastic growth story".

What we know is that once people get into streaming, they really like to add to that, so we see lots of people taking multiple services - perhaps one for their big American series, one for local things, one for British...

Reemah Sakaan, CEO - BritBox International

With far more British shows produced every year than are exported, they have a great creative pipeline to choose from, notes Sakaan.

She says BritBox is intent on fulfilling its promise of being the world leader in British streaming

In South Africa, the most popular streamed show since launch has probably been the adaptation of the Agatha Christie story "Why Didn't They Ask Evans", originated by BritBox.

We were very clear that we didn't want to try and copy what anybody else was doing or try to compete at something we couldn't really win at, so that gets you to a position that's very distinctive and authentic... over 100 years of DNA of these collective companies, we know it better than anybody else...

Reemah Sakaan, CEO - BritBox International

We've learned that what South African viewers and subscribers really love is that mix... As our service grows, we have more viewers, more minutes... and week on week and every time we launch something new that becomes the new biggest thing.

Reemah Sakaan, CEO - BritBox International

We're just about to launch a really fantastic true crime called The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe...

Reemah Sakaan, CEO - BritBox International

Scroll to the top to listen to the interview




