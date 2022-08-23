[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares her advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.
Every week Bruce Whitfield asks a branding and advertising expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros" on The Money Show.
This week, Zetu Damane (Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa) picked a TV ad for Hippo as her hero.
The insurance comparison website provides car owners with quotes from 11 different insurers.
Its new ad seems to take a swipe at Outsurance.
"Out!" orders the client when the hippo on the back seat alerts her to the fact that the insurance agent talking her up is not providing enough information.
If you define competitive advertising as advertising where you name your competitor then we're not allowed to do it, but if you define it as advertising where you compare with somebody else... you're allowed, and actually in South Africa we do it quite a bit.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
[In this ad]... they're not naming anybody, but it's abundantly clear who they're talking about... Clearly, it's a spoof of the very successful Outsurance advertising campaigns...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
It's a "delightful" ad says Damane, also considering it's not really comparative advertising as Hippo doesn't compete with Outsurance.
What Hippo wants is Outsurance on the platform, but they do manage to get across that it's always better to compare... and obviously compare on the Hippo site.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
Watch the ad below (and scroll to the top of the article to listen to Damane's advertising critiques)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loD3PCGw_M8
