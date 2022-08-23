Sasol resumes dividend as fuel costs soar, watching oil price closely says CFO
Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Hanré Rossouw after Sasol posts results for its financial year ended 30 June 2022.
- Sasol has posted strong results off the back of higher crude oil prices
- The chemicals and energy giant declared a final dividend for the first time since that for 2018
Sasol reported strong results for its financial year ended 30 June 2022, buoyed by booming commodity prices.
Earnings before interest and tax were up more than 100%, to R61,4 billion.
The chemicals and energy giant said this was driven by higher crude oil prices, refining margins and chemical prices.
Sasol declared a final dividend of R14,70 per ordinary share - the first since that declared for 2018.
Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead
Bruce Whitfield interviews Hanré Rossouw, Chief Financial Officer of Sasol.
Rossouw says the company is watching oil prices very carefully.
We recognise that there's a global crunch in terms of demand that we could see with the US Fed aggressively, and potentially continuously aggressively increasing interest rates... and we're seeing high inflation still remaining in the US and Europe, so there are certainly concerns around demand.Hanré Rossouw, Chief Financial Officer - Sasol
On the supply side there's not been much investment in the energy complex as a whole, so we could see sustainably higher prices going forward, but perhaps at a more moderate level.Hanré Rossouw, Chief Financial Officer - Sasol
We've got to make sure that our business makes money even at a low oil price again. We've certainly learned our lesson... A near-death experience certainly wakes you up and makes you more focused on what bad things could happen... We've just come off quite an extensive hedging programme...Hanré Rossouw, Chief Financial Officer - Sasol
Rossouw also commented on the outcry around Sasol's announcement of a planned 96% increase in the price of piped gas.
RELATED: Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body
He notes that Sasol did hold off on implementing the price hike and they are still in discussion with energy regulator Nersa.
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
