Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around

Wasim Akram aka “Robin Hood of Delhi” has been arrested in India after a four-month manhunt.

He allegedly led 25 “merry men” and committed 160 crimes before his capture.

Akram robbed the homes of wealthy people, giving some of the money to poor people.

A statue of Robin Hood in Nottingham, UK. © infinitegraphic/123rf.com

He’s not quite the squeaky clean… Kevin Costner-kind of Robin Hood, but he’s certainly got the nickname… A criminal with a heart, sort of… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Local communities who benefitted from his crimes would tip off the police, allowing him to avoid being nabbed for months.

Maybe a bit less Robin Hood, maybe a bit more smart Mafia boss. Splashing cash in the right direction to evade detection for a while… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

