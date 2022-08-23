Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate' South Africa's unemployment rate dropped slightly in the second quarter of 2022, to 33.9%. 23 August 2022 7:08 PM
WC police launch community policing programme to assist officers on the ground The policing initiative aims to directly assist police stations by patrolling and reporting criminal or suspicious activity. 23 August 2022 3:29 PM
COCT installs calming measures for safer roads in southern suburbs The City of Cape Town's Road Infrastructure Management Department has begun installing traffic calming measures in the southern su... 23 August 2022 3:18 PM
View all Local
'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday. 23 August 2022 12:58 PM
Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges Delivered to you every afternoon. 22 August 2022 2:57 PM
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant' According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not so... 22 August 2022 7:46 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa. 23 August 2022 7:22 PM
'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate' South Africa's unemployment rate dropped slightly in the second quarter of 2022, to 33.9%. 23 August 2022 7:08 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa. 23 August 2022 7:22 PM
Organ donations give the terminally ill hope Organ transplantation is arguably one of the most impactful medical advancements. 23 August 2022 7:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities. 23 August 2022 3:07 PM
Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date' Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks. 23 August 2022 10:49 AM
Who killed Alexander Dugin’s daughter? Russia says Ukrainian special forces killed Darya Dugina - the daughter of the ultra-nationalist, who is often referred to as “Put... 22 August 2022 5:30 PM
View all World
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation' Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been a... 22 August 2022 8:54 AM
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”. 19 August 2022 3:55 PM
View all Africa
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around

23 August 2022 3:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
India
Delhi
Wasim Akram
Adam Gilchrist
Robin Hood
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Robin Hood of Delhi

Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Wasim Akram aka “Robin Hood of Delhi” has been arrested in India after a four-month manhunt.

He allegedly led 25 “merry men” and committed 160 crimes before his capture.

Akram robbed the homes of wealthy people, giving some of the money to poor people.

A statue of Robin Hood in Nottingham, UK. © infinitegraphic/123rf.com

He’s not quite the squeaky clean… Kevin Costner-kind of Robin Hood, but he’s certainly got the nickname… A criminal with a heart, sort of…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Local communities who benefitted from his crimes would tip off the police, allowing him to avoid being nabbed for months.

Maybe a bit less Robin Hood, maybe a bit more smart Mafia boss. Splashing cash in the right direction to evade detection for a while…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen, skip to 1:59.




23 August 2022 3:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
India
Delhi
Wasim Akram
Adam Gilchrist
Robin Hood
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Robin Hood of Delhi

More from World

Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date'

23 August 2022 10:49 AM

Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who killed Alexander Dugin’s daughter?

22 August 2022 5:30 PM

Russia says Ukrainian special forces killed Darya Dugina - the daughter of the ultra-nationalist, who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amid Russian-Ukraine conflict, Unkraine marks 31 yeas of independence

22 August 2022 12:04 PM

Wednesday marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID

21 August 2022 2:10 PM

Footage of fish and crabs undergoing PCR tests in Xiamen has gone viral on Chinese social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation

19 August 2022 3:55 PM

The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol

19 August 2022 2:06 PM

Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe

19 August 2022 1:23 PM

Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation

18 August 2022 10:32 PM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova

18 August 2022 4:46 PM

Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA?

18 August 2022 3:37 PM

Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COCT installs calming measures for safer roads in southern suburbs

Local

When is the COCT's prepaid electricty meter upgrade coming to your area?

Local

Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around

World

EWN Highlights

Stricter requirements for new Social Relief of Distress Grant applicants

23 August 2022 8:33 PM

EFF at the forefront of no confidence motion against Tshwane mayor - Malema

23 August 2022 8:03 PM

'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate'

23 August 2022 7:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA