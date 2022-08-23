Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Wasim Akram aka “Robin Hood of Delhi” has been arrested in India after a four-month manhunt.
He allegedly led 25 “merry men” and committed 160 crimes before his capture.
Akram robbed the homes of wealthy people, giving some of the money to poor people.
He’s not quite the squeaky clean… Kevin Costner-kind of Robin Hood, but he’s certainly got the nickname… A criminal with a heart, sort of…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Local communities who benefitted from his crimes would tip off the police, allowing him to avoid being nabbed for months.
Maybe a bit less Robin Hood, maybe a bit more smart Mafia boss. Splashing cash in the right direction to evade detection for a while…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen, skip to 1:59.
