Hombakazi’s ‘Don't tell OoMalume’ bridges between urban and rural life
Don’t Upset ooMalume! A Guide to Stepping Up Your Xhosa Game, is a story that follows a young person who moves to the city and returns to their village speaking English.
It aims to conserve culture, reach out to people far removed from their roots, and reconnect them. That's according to Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka.
She journeys between loving her culture and confronting the flaws within some of its most sacred customs.
Her rejection of Lobola, something she says her family will never understand, shows her perspective of what she calls discriminatory practices against women.
The novel also touches on “Ulwaluko’” – where Xhosa boys go through a rite of passage commonly known as initiation. It's something which is not openly spoken about in her culture.
It’s about keeping connected to your roots, so that ooMalume doesn’t get upset at you leaving him out with your language.Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka, Author
I feel nostalgic when I come back to the village. The livelihoods and the beauty, the fullness of our lives and the holistic point of living.Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka, Author
Listen to full conversation above.
Source : https://twitter.com/MNqandeka/status/1548893882565410817/photo/1
