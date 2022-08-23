Hombakazi’s ‘Don't tell OoMalume’ bridges between urban and rural life

Today at 04:40 Fitness: Benefits of working out during winter Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Eduan James - Exercise Specialist at Ignite Fitness

Today at 05:10 EXPLAINER: City of Cape Town & Tshwane state of readiness ahead of shutdown Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Alderman Grandi Theunissen - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Tshwane

Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Today at 05:50 UPDATE: Nelson Mandela Bay #DayZero Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Joseph Tsatsire - Director: Water Distribution at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Today at 06:10 National shutdown is unions playing politics with workers' struggle Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Bongani Mahlangu - independent economic analyst and commentator

Today at 06:25 SIU to get help from CSIR to combat cyber crime Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Jabu Mtsweni - CSIR Information and Cyber Security Research Centre Manager,

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday: LIFT Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jonathan Ayache - Co - founder and CEO of LIFT

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Meet US Ambassador to the South Africa - Reuben Brigety Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 07:20 Envisioning Cape Town as a 24-hour city: are we on track? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Wednesday panel: How much of a right does the public have over office bearers private lives? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Emma Sadlier, social media law expert

Megan Prosser - Senior Manager at Robert Walters recruitment

Today at 08:21 Panel Cont... Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 09:15 Can private estates really issue you with traffic fines? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Johan Du Toit - Senior Associate and Head: Property Disputes, Contractual, and Delictual Litigation at Barnard Inc. Attorneys

Today at 09:40 How are other countries dealing with inflation? How are Estonians shrugging off 23% inflation? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adam Rang

Today at 10:05 Out in Africa: The History of Queeness in District Six The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Keval Harie - Director at GALA Queer Archive

Tina Smith

