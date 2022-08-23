Sea Point coastline now a little cleaner as new nets catch stormwater waste

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness: Benefits of working out during winter
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Eduan James - Exercise Specialist at Ignite Fitness
Today at 05:10
EXPLAINER: City of Cape Town & Tshwane state of readiness ahead of shutdown
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alderman Grandi Theunissen - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Tshwane
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 05:50
UPDATE: Nelson Mandela Bay #DayZero
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Joseph Tsatsire - Director: Water Distribution at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Today at 06:10
National shutdown is unions playing politics with workers' struggle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bongani Mahlangu - independent economic analyst and commentator
Today at 06:25
SIU to get help from CSIR to combat cyber crime
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jabu Mtsweni - CSIR Information and Cyber Security Research Centre Manager,
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: LIFT
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Ayache - Co - founder and CEO of LIFT
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Meet US Ambassador to the South Africa - Reuben Brigety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
Envisioning Cape Town as a 24-hour city: are we on track?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday panel: How much of a right does the public have over office bearers private lives?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emma Sadlier, social media law expert
Megan Prosser - Senior Manager at Robert Walters recruitment
Today at 08:21
Panel Cont...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:15
Can private estates really issue you with traffic fines?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Du Toit - Senior Associate and Head: Property Disputes, Contractual, and Delictual Litigation at Barnard Inc. Attorneys
Today at 09:40
How are other countries dealing with inflation? How are Estonians shrugging off 23% inflation?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Rang
Today at 10:05
Out in Africa: The History of Queeness in District Six
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keval Harie - Director at GALA Queer Archive
Tina Smith
Today at 11:05
Young, Black, Single, and Female is the face of property buying SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director and Head of the Land Reform, Restitution and Tenure practice at Werksman Attoneys
No Items to show
Latest Local
Sea Point coastline now a little cleaner as new nets catch stormwater waste Spearheaded by the Pristine Earth Collective, a collaborative effort aims to keep some of Cape Town’s beaches as clean as possible... 23 August 2022 9:28 PM
WC police launch community policing programme to assist officers on the ground The policing initiative aims to directly assist police stations by patrolling and reporting criminal or suspicious activity. 23 August 2022 3:29 PM
Latest crime stats see WC govt adamant about taking over Saps The Western Cape government has reiterated a call for policing functions to be devolved to the provinces. 23 August 2022 1:43 PM
View all Local
'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday. 23 August 2022 12:58 PM
Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges Delivered to you every afternoon. 22 August 2022 2:57 PM
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant' According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not so... 22 August 2022 7:46 AM
View all Politics
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa. 23 August 2022 7:22 PM
View all Business
Hombakazi’s ‘Don't tell OoMalume’ bridges between urban and rural life Pippa Hudson spoke to author and agriculturalist Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka about her book. 23 August 2022 9:39 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa. 23 August 2022 7:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities. 23 August 2022 3:07 PM
Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date' Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks. 23 August 2022 10:49 AM
Who killed Alexander Dugin’s daughter? Russia says Ukrainian special forces killed Darya Dugina - the daughter of the ultra-nationalist, who is often referred to as “Put... 22 August 2022 5:30 PM
View all World
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation' Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been a... 22 August 2022 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Sea Point coastline now a little cleaner as new nets catch stormwater waste

23 August 2022 9:28 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Sea Point
Shark Spotters
Pristine Earth Collective

Spearheaded by the Pristine Earth Collective, a collaborative effort aims to keep some of Cape Town’s beaches as clean as possible.

John Maytham spoke to the Pristine Earth Collective’s operations manager George van der Schyff,

• The City of Cape Town’s coastal management branch, Shark Spotters, and the Pristine Earth Collective, have installed eight litter nets

• The nets run along stormwater outlets located close to beaches in Sea Point

Picture: Pristine earth collective/website.

The initiative collects an average of five to eight bags of garbage a day, with a total of 44 bags collected thus far.

Schyff said plans are being made to partner with the city, to deal with the recyclable materials collected. The rest of the waste is sent to landfills.

The nets cover stormwater outlets, but sometimes the mesh gets into contact with sewage overflow - making the work dangerous at times.

These outlets that we work on are mainly stormwater, although sometimes there are sewage overflows into them.

George van der Schyff, Pristine Earth Collective operations manager

The initiative employs two people, to man the nets, four days a week.

Schyff explains that the non-profit organisation’s reciprocal employment model - where employees get to service their own communities as well - started in Constantia and has carried on in Sea Point.

We’ve got the team cleaning up in Constantia… for four days a week, and for one day a week, they clean in their own community of Gugulethu at identified dumping hotspots.

George van der Schyff, Pristine Earth Collective operations manager

Visit their website for details on how you can take part of this amazing initiative.

Listen to the full audio for more.




More from Local

'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate'

23 August 2022 7:08 PM

South Africa's unemployment rate dropped slightly in the second quarter of 2022, to 33.9%.

Read More arrow_forward

WC police launch community policing programme to assist officers on the ground

23 August 2022 3:29 PM

The policing initiative aims to directly assist police stations by patrolling and reporting criminal or suspicious activity.

Read More arrow_forward

COCT installs calming measures for safer roads in southern suburbs

23 August 2022 3:18 PM

The City of Cape Town's Road Infrastructure Management Department has begun installing traffic calming measures in the southern suburbs.

Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Latest crime stats see WC govt adamant about taking over Saps

23 August 2022 1:43 PM

The Western Cape government has reiterated a call for policing functions to be devolved to the provinces.

Read More arrow_forward

Young people remain vulnerable despite unemployment rate drop - Stats SA

23 August 2022 1:36 PM

The quarterly Labour Force Survey was released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) on Tuesday morning.

Read More arrow_forward

'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage

23 August 2022 12:58 PM

South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday.

Read More arrow_forward

When is the COCT's prepaid electricty meter upgrade coming to your area?

23 August 2022 12:50 PM

Find out when your area will be eligible for the City of Cape Town's prepaid electricity meter upgrade.

Read More arrow_forward

Public hospitals can't turn patients away, it's unconstitutional

23 August 2022 11:57 AM

According to DSC Attorneys, South African healthcare facilities are not legally permitted to turn any patient away.

Read More arrow_forward

SA unemployment rate decreased to 33.9% in Q2 - Stats SA

23 August 2022 11:43 AM

While the decrease may be welcome, it does not change the picture of the country’s mass unemployment crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

Identity of man found floating in sea in Cape Town in May remains unknown

23 August 2022 11:18 AM

The grim discovery was made by members of the public in May of this year and, to date, he remains unidentified.

Read More arrow_forward

