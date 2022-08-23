Sea Point coastline now a little cleaner as new nets catch stormwater waste
John Maytham spoke to the Pristine Earth Collective’s operations manager George van der Schyff,
• The City of Cape Town’s coastal management branch, Shark Spotters, and the Pristine Earth Collective, have installed eight litter nets
• The nets run along stormwater outlets located close to beaches in Sea Point
The initiative collects an average of five to eight bags of garbage a day, with a total of 44 bags collected thus far.
Schyff said plans are being made to partner with the city, to deal with the recyclable materials collected. The rest of the waste is sent to landfills.
The nets cover stormwater outlets, but sometimes the mesh gets into contact with sewage overflow - making the work dangerous at times.
These outlets that we work on are mainly stormwater, although sometimes there are sewage overflows into them.George van der Schyff, Pristine Earth Collective operations manager
The initiative employs two people, to man the nets, four days a week.
Schyff explains that the non-profit organisation’s reciprocal employment model - where employees get to service their own communities as well - started in Constantia and has carried on in Sea Point.
We’ve got the team cleaning up in Constantia… for four days a week, and for one day a week, they clean in their own community of Gugulethu at identified dumping hotspots.George van der Schyff, Pristine Earth Collective operations manager
Visit their website for details on how you can take part of this amazing initiative.
Listen to the full audio for more.
Source : https://pristinecollective.com/projects/pp-sea-point
