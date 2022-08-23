Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana about the southern Africa import-export fracas.
- Namibia and Botswana recently banned the import of certain fresh produce from South Africa
- Local farmers, through Agri SA, have called on government to intervene
Namibia and Botswana recently banned the import of certain fresh produce from South Africa.
Local farmers, through Agri SA, have called on government to intervene as the ban goes against trade agreements the two countries have with South Africa.
Namibian government officials say the call is an emotional one, and unbalanced, reports The Namibian.
RELATED: Namibia, Botswana withdraw from importing SA's fresh produce
"This includes agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein, who said South Africa also has import bans that no one has called on to revoke."
Bruce Whitfield asks Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana to explain what is actually going on.
You would struggle to understand it because we're talking Southern African Customs Union (Sacu), which should actually be duty-free trading among the different countries... so it's counter-intuitive to have one government saying they are banning this or banning that.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
The number of vegetables that were banned by Botswana about three or four weeks ago and then Namibia... are, they say in those two countries, 'to preserve their own internal economy'.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Namibia is emphasizing that 100% of some of its produce is imported from South Africa, a country that bans sugar imports to protect its own farmers, Kgomoeswana says.
It's almost the paradox of 'how can we get intra-Africa trade going if smaller economies like Botswana and Namibia are taking on South Africa by trying to preserve their fresh produce market by banning imports'... That's why the SA farming community... are saying 'please leave this because i'ts irrational'...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
... and a retort from Namibia that 'you are being emotional because you have your own bans on sugar imports so it's tit for tat... We are recovering from COVID, we are going to do everything that will help our GDP to grow'...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
This is an example of how all the talk of intra-African trade overlooks the practical realities, Kgomoeswana says.
Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 2:42)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sezerozger/sezerozger2005/sezerozger200505651/146826699-namibia-and-south-africa-flag-waving-in-the-wind-against-white-cloudy-blue-sky-together-diplomacy-co.jpg
More from Business
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer
A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions
Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa.Read More
'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate'
South Africa's unemployment rate dropped slightly in the second quarter of 2022, to 33.9%.Read More
Sasol resumes dividend as fuel costs soar, watching oil price closely says CFO
Chemicals and energy giant Sasol has posted strong annual results, buoyed by booming commodity prices.Read More
SA unemployment rate decreased to 33.9% in Q2 - Stats SA
While the decrease may be welcome, it does not change the picture of the country’s mass unemployment crisis.Read More
Action needed soon if SA to avoid gas supply shortage, warns IGUA-SA
South Africa will have a severe gas supply shortage in 2025, if it doesn't act within the next six months.Read More
What’s driving South Africa's strong luxury property market?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grant Smee, MD at luxury property specialists Frankie Bells, a division of Only Realty Property Group.Read More
What's SA government's beef with the plant-based food industry?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Donovan Will, country director at ProVeg South Africa.Read More
[REVIEW] Sony WF-900 LinkBuds connects your worlds, all day long
Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff studios.Read More
More from Africa
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday
Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.Read More
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'
Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.Read More
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation
The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.Read More
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA?
Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers?Read More
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit?
Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on the matter.Read More
“Farm to fork” never looked this good
Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022.Read More
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.Read More
[WATCH] Tornado hits West Coast residential area, followed by snowfall
The small coastal town of Velddrif was struck by a tornado on Saturday afternoon, causing damage to many houses in the area.Read More
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA
Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.Read More
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (named “Mtoto”, Swahili for “child”) was carefully wrapped in a shroud with her or his head resting on a pillow.Read More