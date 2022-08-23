Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness: Benefits of working out during winter
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Eduan James - Exercise Specialist at Ignite Fitness
Today at 05:10
EXPLAINER: City of Cape Town & Tshwane state of readiness ahead of shutdown
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alderman Grandi Theunissen - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Tshwane
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 05:50
UPDATE: Nelson Mandela Bay #DayZero
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Joseph Tsatsire - Director: Water Distribution at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Today at 06:10
National shutdown is unions playing politics with workers' struggle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bongani Mahlangu - independent economic analyst and commentator
Today at 06:25
SIU to get help from CSIR to combat cyber crime
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jabu Mtsweni - CSIR Information and Cyber Security Research Centre Manager,
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: LIFT
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Ayache - Co - founder and CEO of LIFT
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Meet US Ambassador to the South Africa - Reuben Brigety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
Envisioning Cape Town as a 24-hour city: are we on track?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday panel: How much of a right does the public have over office bearers private lives?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emma Sadlier, social media law expert
Megan Prosser - Senior Manager at Robert Walters recruitment
Today at 08:21
Panel Cont...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:15
Can private estates really issue you with traffic fines?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Du Toit - Senior Associate and Head: Property Disputes, Contractual, and Delictual Litigation at Barnard Inc. Attorneys
Today at 09:40
How are other countries dealing with inflation? How are Estonians shrugging off 23% inflation?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Rang
Today at 10:05
Out in Africa: The History of Queeness in District Six
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keval Harie - Director at GALA Queer Archive
Tina Smith
Today at 11:05
Young, Black, Single, and Female is the face of property buying SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director and Head of the Land Reform, Restitution and Tenure practice at Werksman Attoneys
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sea Point coastline now a little cleaner as new nets catch stormwater waste Spearheaded by the Pristine Earth Collective, a collaborative effort aims to keep some of Cape Town’s beaches as clean as possible... 23 August 2022 9:28 PM
WC police launch community policing programme to assist officers on the ground The policing initiative aims to directly assist police stations by patrolling and reporting criminal or suspicious activity. 23 August 2022 3:29 PM
Latest crime stats see WC govt adamant about taking over Saps The Western Cape government has reiterated a call for policing functions to be devolved to the provinces. 23 August 2022 1:43 PM
View all Local
'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday. 23 August 2022 12:58 PM
Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges Delivered to you every afternoon. 22 August 2022 2:57 PM
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant' According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not so... 22 August 2022 7:46 AM
View all Politics
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa. 23 August 2022 7:22 PM
View all Business
Hombakazi’s ‘Don't tell OoMalume’ bridges between urban and rural life Pippa Hudson spoke to author and agriculturalist Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka about her book. 23 August 2022 9:39 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa. 23 August 2022 7:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities. 23 August 2022 3:07 PM
Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date' Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks. 23 August 2022 10:49 AM
Who killed Alexander Dugin’s daughter? Russia says Ukrainian special forces killed Darya Dugina - the daughter of the ultra-nationalist, who is often referred to as “Put... 22 August 2022 5:30 PM
View all World
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation' Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been a... 22 August 2022 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'

23 August 2022 9:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Agriculture
The Money Show
Namibia
Botswana
Bruce Whitfield
Victor Kgomoeswana
fresh produce
import ban
Calle Schlettwein
Sacu

Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana about the southern Africa import-export fracas.

- Namibia and Botswana recently banned the import of certain fresh produce from South Africa

- Local farmers, through Agri SA, have called on government to intervene

National flags of Namibia and South Africa @ sezerozger/123rf.com

Namibia and Botswana recently banned the import of certain fresh produce from South Africa.

Local farmers, through Agri SA, have called on government to intervene as the ban goes against trade agreements the two countries have with South Africa.

Namibian government officials say the call is an emotional one, and unbalanced, reports The Namibian.

RELATED: Namibia, Botswana withdraw from importing SA's fresh produce

"This includes agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein, who said South Africa also has import bans that no one has called on to revoke."

Bruce Whitfield asks Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana to explain what is actually going on.

You would struggle to understand it because we're talking Southern African Customs Union (Sacu), which should actually be duty-free trading among the different countries... so it's counter-intuitive to have one government saying they are banning this or banning that.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

The number of vegetables that were banned by Botswana about three or four weeks ago and then Namibia... are, they say in those two countries, 'to preserve their own internal economy'.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Namibia is emphasizing that 100% of some of its produce is imported from South Africa, a country that bans sugar imports to protect its own farmers, Kgomoeswana says.

It's almost the paradox of 'how can we get intra-Africa trade going if smaller economies like Botswana and Namibia are taking on South Africa by trying to preserve their fresh produce market by banning imports'... That's why the SA farming community... are saying 'please leave this because i'ts irrational'...

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

... and a retort from Namibia that 'you are being emotional because you have your own bans on sugar imports so it's tit for tat... We are recovering from COVID, we are going to do everything that will help our GDP to grow'...

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

This is an example of how all the talk of intra-African trade overlooks the practical realities, Kgomoeswana says.

Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 2:42)




23 August 2022 9:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Agriculture
The Money Show
Namibia
Botswana
Bruce Whitfield
Victor Kgomoeswana
fresh produce
import ban
Calle Schlettwein
Sacu

More from Business

[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer

23 August 2022 8:05 PM

A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions

23 August 2022 7:22 PM

Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate'

23 August 2022 7:08 PM

South Africa's unemployment rate dropped slightly in the second quarter of 2022, to 33.9%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol resumes dividend as fuel costs soar, watching oil price closely says CFO

23 August 2022 6:43 PM

Chemicals and energy giant Sasol has posted strong annual results, buoyed by booming commodity prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA unemployment rate decreased to 33.9% in Q2 - Stats SA

23 August 2022 11:43 AM

While the decrease may be welcome, it does not change the picture of the country’s mass unemployment crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action needed soon if SA to avoid gas supply shortage, warns IGUA-SA

23 August 2022 9:49 AM

South Africa will have a severe gas supply shortage in 2025, if it doesn't act within the next six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What’s driving South Africa's strong luxury property market?

22 August 2022 10:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grant Smee, MD at luxury property specialists Frankie Bells, a division of Only Realty Property Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's SA government's beef with the plant-based food industry?

22 August 2022 9:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Donovan Will, country director at ProVeg South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] Sony WF-900 LinkBuds connects your worlds, all day long

22 August 2022 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN's construction mafia - who's legal and who isn't becomes blurry

22 August 2022 8:05 PM

Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24, chats to John about the supposed "construction mafia".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday

23 August 2022 3:26 PM

Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'

22 August 2022 8:54 AM

Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation

19 August 2022 3:55 PM

The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA?

18 August 2022 3:37 PM

Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit?

16 August 2022 11:30 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on the matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

“Farm to fork” never looked this good

16 August 2022 10:12 AM

Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'

16 August 2022 6:19 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Tornado hits West Coast residential area, followed by snowfall

15 August 2022 12:08 PM

The small coastal town of Velddrif was struck by a tornado on Saturday afternoon, causing damage to many houses in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

13 August 2022 5:12 PM

Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens

11 August 2022 6:29 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (named “Mtoto”, Swahili for “child”) was carefully wrapped in a shroud with her or his head resting on a pillow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COCT installs calming measures for safer roads in southern suburbs

Local

When is the COCT's prepaid electricty meter upgrade coming to your area?

Local

Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around

World

Hombakazi’s ‘Don't tell OoMalume’ bridges between urban and rural life

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'

23 August 2022 9:30 PM

Parliament conveys condolences over death of Vytjie Mentor

23 August 2022 9:03 PM

Stricter requirements for new Social Relief of Distress Grant applicants

23 August 2022 8:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA