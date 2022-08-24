



Africa Melane speaks to the Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Tshwane, Grandi Theunissen, and City of Cape Town's JP Smith, about the state of readiness in the two cities ahead of the national protests by Cosatu and Saftu.

The cities of Tshwane and Cape Town have put plans in place to monitor the protests.

Major routes in both cities are expected to be closed as protestors will be marching to various key points to submit memorandums.

The shutdown will conclude around 2pm across all major cities in the country.

Africa Melane speaks to the mayoral committee member on Safety and Security in Tshwane, Grandi Theunissen.

Theunissen said that law enforcement is on standby to monitor the protest.

We are prepared for the maximum amount and there are rumours that people are not going to participate, and it may not be the numbers mentioned. Grandi Theunissen, MMC Safety and Security - City of Tshwane

We have prepared the metro police on standby, and we have also arranged additional public order police should they any necessary, as things can get out of hand. Grandi Theunissen, MMC Safety and Security - City of Tshwane

Joining the conversation from Cape Town, the mayoral committee on Safety and Security, JP Smith, added that they were not expecting disruptions in the city.

We don’t anticipate any significant disruptions today as we have multiple events taking place today. JP Smith, MMC Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

I hope the protesters understand that their actions impact abilities on others in getting employment. JP Smith, MMC Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

This article first appeared on 702 : Law enforcement in Tshwane, Cape Town ready for rising cost of living protests