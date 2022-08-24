How booking with LIFT Airlines can put you on cloud 9 with savings
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the co-founder and CEO of LIFT Airline, Jonathan Ayache, about the airline's offerings that could save South Africans some cash when booking a flight with them.
The airline, which launched in 2020, has given some tips for passengers looking to travel on a budget.
Ayache said that one of the most efficient ways for customers to save money on airline tickets is to book in advance.
As the world continues to open up its shores, travel demand has increased which, along with fuel increases, has made airline tickets sky-rocket.
If you were to book far in advance, you are likely to get tickets at a far less price.
The airline allows consumers to cancel tickets 24 hours in advance at no extra cost.
This allows for flexibility because, even in the event of prices dropping closer to the date, you can just cancel the ticket and get a full refund and book another flight - and you can do it all online.
Another thing that we're doing is we've developed a wallet technology that enables seamless changes online so you don't have to speak to anyone.Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and CEO - LIFT Airline
Another cool option from the airline is its bulk discount bundles.
Unlike other airlines, discount bundles do not have to accumulate over a period of time. Rather, if you were to book in bulk, you would get an upfront discount on your purchases.
If you buy in bulk we offer a discount upfront. It's not like something [like] miles you have to accumulate. If you put money down today, you will get a discount today.Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and CEO - LIFT Airline
Scroll up for the full audio.
More from Lifestyle
CoolPlay empowers girls with life skills through sport
Lester Kiewit spoke to Tori Gordon, the CEO of CoolPlay, about how the organisation helps children to build constructive peer relationships.Read More
Hombakazi’s ‘Don't tell OoMalume’ bridges between urban and rural life
Pippa Hudson spoke to author and agriculturalist Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka about her book.Read More
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer
A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions
Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa.Read More
Organ donations give the terminally ill hope
Organ transplantation is arguably one of the most impactful medical advancements.Read More
World of Work: Why businesses should invest in management training
Managing people in a company requires skills, but companies do not always offer training for employees in managerial positions.Read More
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'
Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean.Read More
How hackers used Twitter's data leak to gain access to millions of accounts
Twitter has confirmed that there was a data breach which revealed the email addresses and phone numbers of its users.Read More
Cape Town to host 3-day International Animation Festival
The Cape Town International Animation Festival kicks off from 24 August to 26 August.Read More