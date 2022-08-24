How booking with LIFT Airlines can put you on cloud 9 with savings

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Young, Black, Single, and Female is the face of property buying SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director and Head of the Land Reform, Restitution and Tenure practice at Werksman Attoneys
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ernest Page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
We're not crying...THEY'RE 'weeping' - Stellies Choir serenade air passengers The Stellenbosch University Choir surprised (and delighted) passengers on board a flight from Lagos with this flash performance. 24 August 2022 9:31 AM
Why Saftu and Cosatu's national shutdown could just be an assertion of relevancy The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) are set to lead a nat... 24 August 2022 9:27 AM
View all Local
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
CSIR and SIU embark on corruption-busting collaboration A new collaboration between two government agencies aims to advance probes into corruption. 24 August 2022 8:30 AM
'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday. 23 August 2022 12:58 PM
View all Politics
Europe suffering worst drought in at least 500 years – European Commission Crop yields are plummeting while rivers and lakes have fallen to levels nobody alive has ever seen. 24 August 2022 10:44 AM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
View all Business
How booking with LIFT Airlines can put you on cloud 9 with savings With rising fuel costs increasing the price of airline tickets, a relatively new player in the game, LIFT Airline, is here to save... 24 August 2022 7:53 AM
CoolPlay empowers girls with life skills through sport Lester Kiewit spoke to Tori Gordon, the CEO of CoolPlay, about how the organisation helps children to build constructive peer rela... 24 August 2022 6:23 AM
Hombakazi’s ‘Don't tell OoMalume’ bridges between urban and rural life Pippa Hudson spoke to author and agriculturalist Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka about her book. 23 August 2022 9:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Europe suffering worst drought in at least 500 years – European Commission Crop yields are plummeting while rivers and lakes have fallen to levels nobody alive has ever seen. 24 August 2022 10:44 AM
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities. 23 August 2022 3:07 PM
Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date' Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks. 23 August 2022 10:49 AM
View all World
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How booking with LIFT Airlines can put you on cloud 9 with savings

24 August 2022 7:53 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Lift Airlines
fuel costs
Flight costs

With rising fuel costs increasing the price of airline tickets, a relatively new player in the game, LIFT Airline, is here to save South Africans some money.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the co-founder and CEO of LIFT Airline, Jonathan Ayache, about the airline's offerings that could save South Africans some cash when booking a flight with them.

The airline, which launched in 2020, has given some tips for passengers looking to travel on a budget.

Ayache said that one of the most efficient ways for customers to save money on airline tickets is to book in advance.

As the world continues to open up its shores, travel demand has increased which, along with fuel increases, has made airline tickets sky-rocket.

If you were to book far in advance, you are likely to get tickets at a far less price.

The airline allows consumers to cancel tickets 24 hours in advance at no extra cost.

This allows for flexibility because, even in the event of prices dropping closer to the date, you can just cancel the ticket and get a full refund and book another flight - and you can do it all online.

Another thing that we're doing is we've developed a wallet technology that enables seamless changes online so you don't have to speak to anyone.

Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and CEO - LIFT Airline

Another cool option from the airline is its bulk discount bundles.

Unlike other airlines, discount bundles do not have to accumulate over a period of time. Rather, if you were to book in bulk, you would get an upfront discount on your purchases.

If you buy in bulk we offer a discount upfront. It's not like something [like] miles you have to accumulate. If you put money down today, you will get a discount today.

Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and CEO - LIFT Airline

Scroll up for the full audio.




24 August 2022 7:53 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Lift Airlines
fuel costs
Flight costs

More from Lifestyle

CoolPlay empowers girls with life skills through sport

24 August 2022 6:23 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Tori Gordon, the CEO of CoolPlay, about how the organisation helps children to build constructive peer relationships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hombakazi’s ‘Don't tell OoMalume’ bridges between urban and rural life

23 August 2022 9:39 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to author and agriculturalist Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka about her book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer

23 August 2022 8:05 PM

A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions

23 August 2022 7:22 PM

Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Organ donations give the terminally ill hope

23 August 2022 7:00 PM

Organ transplantation is arguably one of the most impactful medical advancements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World of Work: Why businesses should invest in management training

23 August 2022 1:11 PM

Managing people in a company requires skills, but companies do not always offer training for employees in managerial positions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'

23 August 2022 12:32 PM

Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How hackers used Twitter's data leak to gain access to millions of accounts

23 August 2022 9:48 AM

Twitter has confirmed that there was a data breach which revealed the email addresses and phone numbers of its users.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town to host 3-day International Animation Festival

23 August 2022 8:35 AM

The Cape Town International Animation Festival kicks off from 24 August to 26 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain nominated 'Africa's Leading Attraction' for the fourth time

23 August 2022 7:38 AM

Table Mountain has been nominated by the World Travel Awards for Africa's Leading Attraction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Law enforcement in Tshwane, Cape Town ready for rising cost of living protests

Local

Why Saftu and Cosatu's national shutdown could just be an assertion of relevancy

Local

We're not crying...THEY'RE 'weeping' - Stellies Choir serenade air passengers

Local

EWN Highlights

Protesters gather in CT for a national shutdown against rising cost of living

24 August 2022 10:27 AM

Deokaran would have welcomed Bain & Company ban - Prasa whistleblower

24 August 2022 10:09 AM

Malema bays for Godongwana's blood: He's not fit for office

24 August 2022 10:04 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA