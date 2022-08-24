Why Saftu and Cosatu's national shutdown could just be an assertion of relevancy
Refilwe Moloto spoke to independent economic analyst and commentator, Bongani Mahlangu, about whether the Saftu and Cosatu national shutdown will have any major long-term impact on workers' interests.
Among their mission statements, the unions have said that the march is a protest against frozen wages, increases in inflation and the rising cost of living for South Africans.
This comes ahead of the mid-year budget policy statement in October and the African National Congress' national elective conference in December.
The shutdown, said Mahlangu, could be a major factor for the trade union federations attempting to mobilise workers in order to assert their relevance, numbers and legitimacy.
However, Mahlangu doubts that this will have a major long-term impact even if the numbers were larger than what they are expected to be.
This is could be because of the short-term nature of the strike where taking to the streets for one day may not have a major disruption production shock in production or massive overall revenue loss.
Unless it gets protected, it takes place for longer, then, maybe we may see certain damages taking place but for today it is just, probably, a show of force, as stated earlier, that 'we're still around and we can command some numbers'.Bongani Mahlangu, independent economic analyst and commentator
What we will, then, have to do is to measure the impact in terms of the revenue loss that [we] would have incurred or occurred because of today's strike, and so forth, and that will be something we have to do retrospectively after it has taken place. But I do not see it having any significant impact, even if the numbers are big.Bongani Mahlangu, independent economic analyst and commentator
Scroll up for the full interview.
