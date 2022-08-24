CSIR and SIU embark on corruption-busting collaboration





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Jabu Mtsweni, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Information and Cyber Security Research Centre manager, about the memorandum of understanding signed with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The CSIR/SIU collaboration stems from work the two entities collaborated on during the COVID-19 pandemic

The partnership will help the two government agencies deal corruption and maladministration

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the Special Investigating Unit have joined forces in a bid to clamp down on cybercrime. Picture: @RSASIU/Twitter.

The CSIR and the SIU recently signed a memorandum of understanding.

The CSIR's Jabu Mtsweni said that the partnership was aimed at preempting and combatting cybercrime, as well as corruption.

It is just now to say how can we use data and technology to fight corruption, maladministration and malpractice in the public sector... It actually covers all types of corruption and maladministration. Jabu Mtsweni, Information and Cyber Security Research Centre manager - CSIR

Mtsweni said that corruption was a complex crime, making it difficult to detect at times.

We can look at how can we actually prevent it, rather than always being on the tail of the criminals... also how do we use technology to protect whistleblowers? Jabu Mtsweni, Information and Cyber Security Research Centre manager - CSIR

The partnership is expected to boost capacity for both government agencies.

This collaboration means we look at how you build capacity, for example, in data forensics, cyber forensics, artificial intelligence, so that we can learn from the corruption that has happened in the past Jabu Mtsweni, Information and Cyber Security Research Centre manager - CSIR