Does Cape Town have the potential to become a 24-hour city?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism at the City of Cape Town, Alderman James Vos, about his recent visit to Amsterdam and the vision for Cape Town to become a 24-hour city.
The idea for a round-the-clock economy was influenced by Amsterdam's pioneering thinking around the value of a nighttime economy and their introduction of a nighttime mayor.
Vos visited Amsterdam's nighttime mayor, Ramon de Lima in June as part of his trade and travel mission in the Netherlands.
For a nighttime city to work, there would need to be policies designed to regulate the night frame and improve the quality of life for spaces including the entertainment, creative, hospitality, financial and manufacturing industries.
For Vos, the goal is to support business development and job opportunities across the metro.
Moreover, the city is launching growth coalitions with industries operating outside the standard nine to five framework.
In order for this to come into fruition, there is a nighttime economy working group consisting of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District, the University of Cape Town and the Department of City Enterprise and Investment.
This could ultimately bring more business to the city and lower unemployment rates.
It [24-hour city] is an exciting opportunity for the city government to look into this so that we're not just waiting for things to happen, but we actually make the things happen.Alderman James Vos, mayoral member - Economic Growth and Tourism at the City of Cape Town
The moment is here because the recovery of COVID-29 will lead to a completely different economy: the way we live, work and play. So, this is our moment and I'm really keen to get going on this to find much more positive nighttime experiences and investments that will pave the way for Cape Town to become increasingly a 24-hour city.Alderman James Vos, mayoral member - Economic Growth and Tourism at the City of Cape Town
Scroll up for the full interview.
