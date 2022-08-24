Does Cape Town have the potenetial to become a 24-hour city?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Young, Black, Single, and Female is the face of property buying SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director and Head of the Land Reform, Restitution and Tenure practice at Werksman Attoneys
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ernest Page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
We're not crying...THEY'RE 'weeping' - Stellies Choir serenade air passengers The Stellenbosch University Choir surprised (and delighted) passengers on board a flight from Lagos with this flash performance. 24 August 2022 9:31 AM
Why Saftu and Cosatu's national shutdown could just be an assertion of relevancy The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) are set to lead a nat... 24 August 2022 9:27 AM
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
CSIR and SIU embark on corruption-busting collaboration A new collaboration between two government agencies aims to advance probes into corruption. 24 August 2022 8:30 AM
'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday. 23 August 2022 12:58 PM
Europe suffering worst drought in at least 500 years – European Commission Crop yields are plummeting while rivers and lakes have fallen to levels nobody alive has ever seen. 24 August 2022 10:44 AM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
How booking with LIFT Airlines can put you on cloud 9 with savings With rising fuel costs increasing the price of airline tickets, a relatively new player in the game, LIFT Airline, is here to save... 24 August 2022 7:53 AM
CoolPlay empowers girls with life skills through sport Lester Kiewit spoke to Tori Gordon, the CEO of CoolPlay, about how the organisation helps children to build constructive peer rela... 24 August 2022 6:23 AM
Hombakazi's 'Don't tell OoMalume' bridges between urban and rural life Pippa Hudson spoke to author and agriculturalist Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka about her book. 23 August 2022 9:39 PM
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
Europe suffering worst drought in at least 500 years – European Commission Crop yields are plummeting while rivers and lakes have fallen to levels nobody alive has ever seen. 24 August 2022 10:44 AM
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities. 23 August 2022 3:07 PM
Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date' Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks. 23 August 2022 10:49 AM
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola's youthful voters are threatening the MPLA's half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
Does Cape Town have the potenetial to become a 24-hour city?

The City of Cape Town has been working on ensuring that its economy runs for 24 hours.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism at the City of Cape Town, Alderman James Vos, about his recent visit to Amsterdam and the vision for Cape Town to become a 24-hour city.

The idea for a round-the-clock economy was influenced by Amsterdam's pioneering thinking around the value of a nighttime economy and their introduction of a nighttime mayor.

Vos visited Amsterdam's nighttime mayor, Ramon de Lima in June as part of his trade and travel mission in the Netherlands.

For a nighttime city to work, there would need to be policies designed to regulate the night frame and improve the quality of life for spaces including the entertainment, creative, hospitality, financial and manufacturing industries.

For Vos, the goal is to support business development and job opportunities across the metro.

Moreover, the city is launching growth coalitions with industries operating outside the standard nine to five framework.

In order for this to come into fruition, there is a nighttime economy working group consisting of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District, the University of Cape Town and the Department of City Enterprise and Investment.

This could ultimately bring more business to the city and lower unemployment rates.

It [24-hour city] is an exciting opportunity for the city government to look into this so that we're not just waiting for things to happen, but we actually make the things happen.

Alderman James Vos, mayoral member - Economic Growth and Tourism at the City of Cape Town

The moment is here because the recovery of COVID-29 will lead to a completely different economy: the way we live, work and play. So, this is our moment and I'm really keen to get going on this to find much more positive nighttime experiences and investments that will pave the way for Cape Town to become increasingly a 24-hour city.

Alderman James Vos, mayoral member - Economic Growth and Tourism at the City of Cape Town

Scroll up for the full interview.




