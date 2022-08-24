Mobile wash 'bus' to bring dignity to Cape Town's homeless communities





- Nina Manzi is a mobile wash facility, providing homeless people access to water and sanitation

- The service has been running since July in the Claremont area

- Over time, it will move into Muizenberg and Mitchells Plain

Friday sees the launch of South Africa’s first-ever mobile wash service for people affected by homelessness.

The Nina Manzi bus is an on-the-move facility aimed at bringing dignity to Cape Town's homeless community.

It's the brainchild of a partnership between Viva Con Agua, Baz-Art NGO and U-Turn.

Nina Manzi (Xhosa) is translated as 'Mother Water' in English.

Nina Manzi is kitted out with showering and ablution facilities - water, sanitation and hygiene.

Access to water, sanitation and hygiene services is the portal to human dignity. Ajay Paul, Co-Founder - Viva con Agua

The service has been running since July in Claremont and relies on formerly homeless people who have successfully graduated from the U-turn programme.

One such success story is that of Quinton Hess, who now works on the bus.

It brings me great joy to see how a simple shower in the morning can boost someone’s confidence. I have experienced many people who rely on Nina Manzi to freshen up in the mornings before they go out looking for work. Quinton Hess, Graduate - U-Turn Programme

Eventually, the Nina Manzi Wash Bus will be moving between Mitchells Plain, Claremont and Muizenberg with the plan of gradually adding more locations to the schedule.

RELATED: 'I would like to see politicians who recognise the human face of homelessness'