New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Reuben E. Brigety II, the new US ambassador to South Africa.

Reuben E. Brigety II is a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of African Affairs

Brigety also previously served as US Representative to the African Union

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa alongside new US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E.Brigety II on 11 August 2022 . Picture: @USEmbassySA/Twitter.

Reuben E. Brigety II is no stranger to Africa and its affairs. The new US ambassador to South Africa served in various other diplomatic posts tied to the continent.

He said that the US had strong bilateral ties with South Africa when it came to health, infrastructure, trade and investment and climate change.

As a fourth-generation educator, Brigety also has another focus.

I believe deeply in the importance of education, not only to advance individual human dignity and change individual lives, but also to help change societies. Reuben E. Brigety II, US ambassador to South Africa

Brigety said he believes in ubuntu diplomacy rather than dictating terms.

The US wants to see South Africa succeed and succeed on her own terms. Reuben E. Brigety II, US Ambassador to South Africa

Brigety also gave his two cents on South Africa's migration problem, quoting the experience of his own country in dealing with illegal migration from its southern border.

He admitted that it was a sensitive issue.

Frankly, the ultimate solution to migration into South Africa, particularly from Zimbabwe, is for us to work together to find a better dispensation into Zimbabwe where proud Zimbabwean people can find their future and their dignity in their home country. Reuben E. Brigety II, US Ambassador to South Africa