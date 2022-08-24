New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Reuben E. Brigety II, the new US ambassador to South Africa.
- Reuben E. Brigety II is a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of African Affairs
- Brigety also previously served as US Representative to the African Union
Reuben E. Brigety II is no stranger to Africa and its affairs. The new US ambassador to South Africa served in various other diplomatic posts tied to the continent.
He said that the US had strong bilateral ties with South Africa when it came to health, infrastructure, trade and investment and climate change.
As a fourth-generation educator, Brigety also has another focus.
I believe deeply in the importance of education, not only to advance individual human dignity and change individual lives, but also to help change societies.Reuben E. Brigety II, US ambassador to South Africa
Brigety said he believes in ubuntu diplomacy rather than dictating terms.
The US wants to see South Africa succeed and succeed on her own terms.Reuben E. Brigety II, US Ambassador to South Africa
Brigety also gave his two cents on South Africa's migration problem, quoting the experience of his own country in dealing with illegal migration from its southern border.
He admitted that it was a sensitive issue.
Frankly, the ultimate solution to migration into South Africa, particularly from Zimbabwe, is for us to work together to find a better dispensation into Zimbabwe where proud Zimbabwean people can find their future and their dignity in their home country.Reuben E. Brigety II, US Ambassador to South Africa
More from Politics
CSIR and SIU embark on corruption-busting collaboration
A new collaboration between two government agencies aims to advance probes into corruption.Read More
'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage
South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday.Read More
Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'
According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.Read More
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox
Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Communicable Disease has confirmed the 5th case of monkeypox in South Africa so far.Read More
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so
Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power.Read More
FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry?
ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-related names.Read More
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova
Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.Read More
Midday Report Express: ANC Elective Conference in the spotlight
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
More from Local
July annual consumer price inflation increased to 7.8% - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
We're not crying...THEY'RE 'weeping' - Stellies Choir serenade air passengers
The Stellenbosch University Choir surprised (and delighted) passengers on board a flight from Lagos with this flash performance.Read More
Why Saftu and Cosatu's national shutdown could just be an assertion of relevancy
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) are set to lead a national shutdown on Wednesday - where workers are encouraged to stay away from the office and take to the streets.Read More
CSIR and SIU embark on corruption-busting collaboration
A new collaboration between two government agencies aims to advance probes into corruption.Read More
Law enforcement in Tshwane, Cape Town ready for rising cost of living protests
The two biggest trade unions - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), will be embarking on a national shutdown protest from Wednesday morning.Read More
Sea Point coastline now a little cleaner as new nets catch stormwater waste
Spearheaded by the Pristine Earth Collective, a collaborative effort aims to keep some of Cape Town’s beaches as clean as possible.Read More
'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate'
South Africa's unemployment rate dropped slightly in the second quarter of 2022, to 33.9%.Read More
WC police launch community policing programme to assist officers on the ground
The policing initiative aims to directly assist police stations by patrolling and reporting criminal or suspicious activity.Read More
COCT installs calming measures for safer roads in southern suburbs
The City of Cape Town's Road Infrastructure Management Department has begun installing traffic calming measures in the southern suburbs.Read More
More from Africa
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'
Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.Read More
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday
Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.Read More
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'
Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.Read More
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation
The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.Read More
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA?
Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers?Read More
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit?
Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on the matter.Read More
“Farm to fork” never looked this good
Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022.Read More
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.Read More
[WATCH] Tornado hits West Coast residential area, followed by snowfall
The small coastal town of Velddrif was struck by a tornado on Saturday afternoon, causing damage to many houses in the area.Read More