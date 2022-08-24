Are traffic fines issued by private estates legally enforceable? Yes
Lester Kiewit spoke to Barnard Inc. Attorneys Senior Associate and property attorney, Johan Du Toit on the issue.
• A new ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) gave clarity on a common scenario where homeowners in estates are issued fines for breaking rules put in place by the homeowners’ associations (HOA).
• The case particularly dealt with traffic fines and whether they were legally viable.
The SCA case details a homeowner in KwaZulu Natal’s north coast.
In 2013, the homeowner’s children were issued three contravention notices for exceeding the estate’s speed limit of 40km/h and a penalty of R1,500 each, according to Business Tech.
Du Toit clarified the matter saying that private roads fell under a different legislative framework.
Therefore, he added, housing estates were within their rights to enforce traffic rules and issue fines.
However, the rules apply to homeowners and not third parties.
If you buy property in that estate then you basically agree to the memorandum of incorporation and the conduct rules, if that provides for penalties then they are entitled to do that.Johan Du Toit, Barnard Inc. Attorneys senior associate
The contractual relationship is not enforceable on third parties.Johan Du Toit, Barnard Inc. Attorneys senior associate
If your tenant or their guest contravenes the rules of the estate then the landlord is liable for those fines, he said.
Listen to the full podcast for more.
More from Local
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup
The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup.Read More
Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again
The two-time breast cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her fears of breaking the news to her young children.Read More
Mobile wash 'bus' to bring dignity to Cape Town's homeless communities
Nina Manzi is South Africa’s first-ever mobile wash service - the result of a partnership between three local organisations.Read More
Cape Town ranks high on 'world's best city list'...again!
The Mother City was rated for its good food, culture, mountains, beaches, and nightlife by Time Out editors and readers.Read More
Do public figures have a right to privacy?
The recent uproar over a video depicting Finland Prime Minister - Sanna Marin partying with friends has kickstarted an important debate.Read More
National Shutdown damp squib: 'Trade unions not in great shape'
There are a few signs that South Africans are heeding calls for a national shutdown.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy
Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa.Read More