Are traffic fines issued by private estates legally enforceable? Yes

• A new ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) gave clarity on a common scenario where homeowners in estates are issued fines for breaking rules put in place by the homeowners’ associations (HOA).

• The case particularly dealt with traffic fines and whether they were legally viable.

The SCA case details a homeowner in KwaZulu Natal’s north coast.

In 2013, the homeowner’s children were issued three contravention notices for exceeding the estate’s speed limit of 40km/h and a penalty of R1,500 each, according to Business Tech.

Du Toit clarified the matter saying that private roads fell under a different legislative framework.

Therefore, he added, housing estates were within their rights to enforce traffic rules and issue fines.

However, the rules apply to homeowners and not third parties.

If you buy property in that estate then you basically agree to the memorandum of incorporation and the conduct rules, if that provides for penalties then they are entitled to do that. Johan Du Toit, Barnard Inc. Attorneys senior associate

The contractual relationship is not enforceable on third parties. Johan Du Toit, Barnard Inc. Attorneys senior associate

If your tenant or their guest contravenes the rules of the estate then the landlord is liable for those fines, he said.

