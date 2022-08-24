Europe suffering worst drought in at least 500 years – European Commission





Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Data shows the current drought across much of Europe is the worst in at least 500 years, according to the European Commission.

Almost half of the continent is suffering extreme drought with soil having totally dried up, according to the Global Drought Observatory.

An additional 17% of Europe is on high alert, meaning vegetation is under severe stress.

The River Thames in London. © phaustov/123rf.com

The Observatory does not expect the drought to end before November and foresees plummeting crop yields and runaway wildfires.

Almost half of Europe’s rivers have dried up, at least partly.

Forecasts for European harvests… even without Ukraine and Russia… are down 20% on some foodstuffs… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

