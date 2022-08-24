Do public figures have a right to privacy?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Emma Sadleir, social media law expert, and Megan Prosser, Senior Manager at Robert Walters Recruitment.
• Section 14 of the Constitution protects our right to privacy
• One must prove consent or that content is in the public interest to defend oneself in a privacy lawsuit
When footage of the world's youngest Prime Minister, Finland's Sanna Marin recently leaked, there was serious backlash.
In the video, Marin was seen partying and had to take a drug test in order to deal with accusations that she was under the influence. The test came back negative.
While some have criticised her behaviour, many others have pointed out the double standards applied when men in power are seen having a good time.
So as a public figure, does Marin have a right to privacy?
According to social media law expert, Emma Sadleir, the answer is yes. But, there's a hitch.
Once that content exists, it has the potential to be published. Whether or not we can exert a privacy right over that content sometimes is academic, because once it's out there, it's out there.Emma Sadleir, Social Media Law Expert
And before you think of suing, Sadleir says it may not have the intended consequences.
We can have this debate about has this person's privacy been infringed and rush off to court and get interdicts and get restraining orders, but often that has the net effect of adding fuel to the fire.Emma Sadleir, Social Media Law Expert
Sadleir says when it comes to public figures, their right to privacy is not absolute.
They (public figures) have an intrinsic lower right to privacy. How they live their lives has a bearing on the public.Emma Sadleir, Social Media Law Expert
Scroll up to listen to the audio
More from Local
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup
The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup.Read More
Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again
The two-time breast cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her fears of breaking the news to her young children.Read More
Mobile wash 'bus' to bring dignity to Cape Town's homeless communities
Nina Manzi is South Africa’s first-ever mobile wash service - the result of a partnership between three local organisations.Read More
Cape Town ranks high on 'world's best city list'...again!
The Mother City was rated for its good food, culture, mountains, beaches, and nightlife by Time Out editors and readers.Read More
Are traffic fines issued by private estates legally enforceable? Yes
A recent case clarified whether breaking traffic rules in a complex or housing estate can result in legally enforceable penalties.Read More
National Shutdown damp squib: 'Trade unions not in great shape'
There are a few signs that South Africans are heeding calls for a national shutdown.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy
Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa.Read More