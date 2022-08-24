Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
National Shutdown damp squib: 'Trade unions not in great shape'

24 August 2022 11:10 AM
by Kabous le Roux
There are a few signs that South Africans are heeding calls for a national shutdown.

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

As we heard in Eyewitness News, dozens – dozens! – are making their way to the city centre.

Lester Kiewit, presenter- The Morning Review

The national shutdown is off to a slow start.

South Africans are continuing with business as usual, despite pleas from Cosatu and Saftu for them to stay away from work.

Taxis are running normally, as associations snub the shutdown.

It’s business as usual at the Randburg CBD in Johannesburg where there are no signs of a national shutdown on 24 August 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

It’s not having much of an effect… I don’t think anyone expects the impact to be great… They’re trying, correctly, to make a point about high levels of poverty and unemployment…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Nothing much has happened this morning… It’s business as usual, essentially… The trade union movement is not in great shape… Union politics… is in chaos, and it doesn’t help the workers…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Kiewit interviewed Friedman - scroll up to listen.




