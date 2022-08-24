Cape Town ranks high on 'world's best city list'...again!
- Cape Town has yet again come in at a high ranking on a global list of the best cities in the world.
- The global Timeout brand gave Cape Town the 11th spot in its '53 best cities in the world' list.
Historically, it's always done well in the various 'best city' rankings and now Cape Town can take pride that it has once again come up tops on another global list.
The Mother City has just racked up another not-to-be-sniffed at ranking on a global list of the best cities in the world.
It's pipped London, New York and Madrid to come in at number 11 on Timeout.com's '53 world's best cities' list.
Compiled through a reader poll and in collaboration with a global network of editors and writers, the Mother City was rated for its good food, culture, mountains, beaches, and nightlife, with the lifestyle news site proclaiming 'you can do it all in Cape Town'.
Earlier this year, Cape Town was named the third greatest city on Earth by The Telegraph, while in 2019 it came out top at the Telegraph Travel Awards which named it the greatest tourist city in the world.
Source : https://www.subiaco.co.za/
