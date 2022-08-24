Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change'
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Angolan journalist Herculano Coroado about the issues the election aims to solve.
• 24 Aug 2022 marks the beginning of Angola's election for a new president and new Members of Parliament.
• Incumbent President Joao Lourenço – elected 2017- is campaigning to extend his presidency with a second five-year term.
• Young voters seek to solve the high unemployment rate, as half of the people in the country are impoverished.
The race to simultaneously elect a new president and parliament wavers between change or continuity said Coroado.
In an effort to reinvent the former Portuguese colony’s history - which has been ravaged by war, the youth are especially veering towards change.
This is a continuity or a complete change.Herculano Coroado, Angolan journalist
The governing Movement for the Liberation of Angola, which is the political home of former Angolan president and dictator José Eduardo dos Santos, is campaigning to recover the economy.
However, for voters this is not enough, the youth are looking for a new start, Coroado said.
The opposition is trying to provide a platform to reform the entire constitution, to reform the power-sharing in the countryHerculano Coroado, Angolan journalist
He added that if the election were transparent then the vie for new leadership from the country’s youth would be reflected in ballot totals.
There is a strong reaction by the youth in Angola who want to see a change in the country, so if the election is fair at this point, I will see that there is a huge balance between the actual current government and the opposition…Herculano Coroado, Angolan journalist
This article first appeared on 702 : Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change'
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/flag-angola-angola-flag-red-black-1487999/
