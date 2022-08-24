Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
The New History of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bill Nasson - Author & Professor Of History at Stellenbosch University
Informal settlements will be around for 'foreseeable future' - CoCT

24 August 2022 3:51 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
The city says it is committed to bringing greater formality to informal settlements in Cape Town, where it is possible to do so.
ndsodo-supplied-coctjpg

- Portfolio Committee Chairperson for Human Settlements, Councillor Anda Ntsodo, visited two of the City’s Upgrading of Informal Settlements Programmes this week

- The two projects, located in Kalkfontein and Ottery, will see upgrades including the provision of taps and toilets

The City of Cape Town this week said informal settlements are likely to be around for the 'foreseeable future'.

In a press release, about upgrades taking place at two informal settlements in the Metro, the city said it was important to support "alternative accommodation types".

It added that projects like those being undertaken at Kalkfontein, near Blue Downs, and at Ottery's Freedom Park informal settlement were part of its commitment to bringing "greater formality to informal settlements".

Planned upgrades at the two sites include improvements to access ways for emergency vehicles. Provision has also been made for toilets, taps, and electricity connections.

The Freedom Park project will provide upgrades and services, such as sewer and water connections, on a one-on-one basis. Stormwater services for the registered 159 families of Ottery's Freedom Park informal settlement will also be provided, said the city.

"The settlement currently has limited basic services, due to the lack of space and access, as this was an unplanned settlement," added the city.

Informal settlements will likely remain a feature in the metro for the foreseeable future. This requires us to come up with innovative ways to uplift our residents in the interim.

Councillor Anda Ntsodo, Portfolio Committee Chairperson for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

RELATED:Mobile wash 'bus' to bring dignity to Cape Town's homeless communities




