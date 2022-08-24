Estonia has the worst inflation (23.2%) in Europe, but they’re feeling fine





Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Rang, an Estonian entrepreneur.

Inflation in Estonia is at 23.2% - the worst rate in Europe

Estonians are taking it in their stride, as incomes have skyrocketed since breaking free from Russian occupation

They have “difficult memories” of the occupation and have warned about “depending on autocratic regimes” for energy

© micheleursi/123rf.com

South Africa's inflation rate hit 7.8% in June (the latest available figure) - a 13-year high.

Believe it or not, it’s not that bad, compared to our peers and most other countries around the world.

A snapshot of inflation around the world:

Turkey - 79.6%

Argentina – 71%

Brazil – 60.7%

Zimbabwe — 60.7%

Russia – 15.1%

United Kingdom – 10.1%

United States – 8.5%

How are people in other countries experiencing runaway inflation, asked The Morning Review's Lester Kiewit (scroll up to listen).

Estonia has an inflation rate of 23.2%, the highest of any European country.

Nevertheless, Estonians are reportedly shrugging off the rising cost of living.

It is crazy at the moment, but we’ve got to put it into the broader context. Estonia’s living standards have risen hugely over the last few decades. Wages have risen a lot… People have been understanding; Estonians are used to difficult times… Adam Rang, Estonian entrepreneur

Everyone’s minds are focused on what’s happening with Russia… It brings back a lot of difficult memories of our own experience of the Soviet occupation… Every single family in Estonia has a story of what it was like being under Russian occupation… so that puts inflationary pressures a bit more into the background… Adam Rang, Estonian entrepreneur

Countries bordering Russia like us… We’ve been warning about the cost of… depending on autocratic regimes [for energy]… Adam Rang, Estonian entrepreneur

Kiewit interviewed Rang - scroll up to listen.