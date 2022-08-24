Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
Uveka Rangappa spoke to several EWN reporters on the turnout at several union protests around the country
- The national shutdown was to protest the high cost of living, unemployment and other social ills
- The protest in the capital drew the highest number of protesters
The biggest crowd of protesters gathered in Pretoria, where they marched to the Union Buildings. But there was some drama when Cosatu and Saftu supporters parted ways before they made it to the seat of government.
When we got there, we heard form one of the Saftu leaders calling on their members to move elsewhere for a regroup, and they haven't returned.Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
EWN reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo was in Johannesburg, where she spoke to workers on the streets. Many were not participating in the march.
Even though South Africans on the ground were sympathetic to the cause, because it's their lived reality as well...but they were also clear they couldn't afford to take the day off work.Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN reporter
A small crowd of protesters gathered in Rustenburg in the North West to vent their frustrations over the cost of living.
At first we thought there's not going to be any march here because there was absolutely no one, but they started coming in. There are roughly 150 people marching.Zinhle Kanyane, EWN Reporter
The Cape Town leg of the protest also got off to a slow start near the CBD transport interchange. EWN reporter Kevin Brandt asked commuters why they were not participating.
They are saying they're already under enough pressure having to deal with the rising cost of living, fuel, food and electricity so they simply cannot afford to stay away from work.Kevin Brandt, EWN Reporter
