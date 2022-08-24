CT dancers need fundraising help to reach international dreams

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
The New History of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bill Nasson - Author & Professor Of History at Stellenbosch University
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Informal settlements will be around for 'foreseeable future' - CoCT The city says it is committed to bringing greater formality to informal settlements in Cape Town, where it is possible to do so. 24 August 2022 3:51 PM
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of T... 24 August 2022 1:34 PM
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup. 24 August 2022 12:59 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
CSIR and SIU embark on corruption-busting collaboration A new collaboration between two government agencies aims to advance probes into corruption. 24 August 2022 8:30 AM
View all Politics
Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26 "It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice." 24 August 2022 3:57 PM
Estonia has the worst inflation (23.2%) in Europe, but they’re feeling fine Estonians are used to difficulties. They know what it’s like under Russian occupation, putting their inflation rate into context. 24 August 2022 1:33 PM
National Shutdown damp squib: 'Trade unions not in great shape' There are a few signs that South Africans are heeding calls for a national shutdown. 24 August 2022 11:10 AM
View all Business
CT dancers need fundraising help to reach international dreams Two Cape Town dancers have shown the value of hard work as they have been accepted to prestigious international schools but need f... 24 August 2022 2:58 PM
How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute nar... 24 August 2022 2:13 PM
How booking with LIFT Airlines can put you on cloud 9 with savings With rising fuel costs increasing the price of airline tickets, a relatively new player in the game, LIFT Airline, is here to save... 24 August 2022 7:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Cape Town ranks high on 'world's best city list'...again! The Mother City was rated for its good food, culture, mountains, beaches, and nightlife by Time Out editors and readers. 24 August 2022 12:19 PM
Europe suffering worst drought in at least 500 years – European Commission Crop yields are plummeting while rivers and lakes have fallen to levels nobody alive has ever seen. 24 August 2022 10:44 AM
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities. 23 August 2022 3:07 PM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

CT dancers need fundraising help to reach international dreams

24 August 2022 2:58 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cape Town
Ballet
dancers
Fundraising

Two Cape Town dancers have shown the value of hard work as they have been accepted to prestigious international schools but need funding for this adventure.

Pippa Hudson spoke to the students - Ayabona Mani and Amorhelang Rooiland, as well as their coach - Tracy Li about being accepted into prestigious international dance schools.

  • Both dancers have been pursuing their craft for years before being accepted to these programmes.

  • They have been working on raising funds over the years but need help with the final stretch.

Ballet dancer. Picture: Pixabay
Ballet dancer. Picture: Pixabay

The two students have been training with Li for years and for the past two years she has been working with them for three hours a day, five days a week.

Through hard work, dedication and incredible talent, Mani was offered a place at both London’s Ballet Rambert and New York’s Circle in the Square Theatre and has decided to pursue theatre in New York.

To get accepted to both schools, that was just my wildest dream come true. I am extremely happy and very grateful for the opportunity.

Ayabona Mani, from Somerset West

Rooiland - who was also accepted at London’s Ballet Rambert said it was incredible to see all her work pay off in this way as she was even working part-time as a waitress to be able to continue pursuing ballet.

It just shows that hard work does pay off in the end.

Amorhelang Rooiland, from Gugulethu

While half the battle has already been won for the two dancers, they still have the struggle of raising funds for visas and tuition fees to pursue their dreams.

According to Li, they have been putting on fundraising performances in their community to raise money and awareness, and have saved money from competitions over the years, but still need help with the final stretch.

We just want to get them out of the country to shine.

Tracy Li, former Cape Town City Ballet principal dancer

Listen to the audio above for more.




24 August 2022 2:58 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cape Town
Ballet
dancers
Fundraising

More from Lifestyle

Kewpie from the GALA Queer Archive's photo collection. Picture: facebook.com/GALA97

How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA

24 August 2022 2:13 PM

As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute narratives that queerness is an inherently 'UnAfrican' construct imposed by the West.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LIFT Airline. Picture: facebook.com/LIFTAirline

How booking with LIFT Airlines can put you on cloud 9 with savings

24 August 2022 7:53 AM

With rising fuel costs increasing the price of airline tickets, a relatively new player in the game, LIFT Airline, is here to save South Africans some money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoolPlay is an organisation that helps girls stay in school. Picture: www.coolplay.co.za

CoolPlay empowers girls with life skills through sport

24 August 2022 6:23 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Tori Gordon, the CEO of CoolPlay, about how the organisation helps children to build constructive peer relationships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture:@MNqandeka/Twitter.

Hombakazi’s ‘Don't tell OoMalume’ bridges between urban and rural life

23 August 2022 9:39 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to author and agriculturalist Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka about her book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hippo car insurance ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer

23 August 2022 8:05 PM

A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Naspers chairperson Koos Bekker on Facebook

[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions

23 August 2022 7:22 PM

Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heart Health. Picture: Pixabay.com

Organ donations give the terminally ill hope

23 August 2022 7:00 PM

Organ transplantation is arguably one of the most impactful medical advancements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

World of Work: Why businesses should invest in management training

23 August 2022 1:11 PM

Managing people in a company requires skills, but companies do not always offer training for employees in managerial positions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'

23 August 2022 12:32 PM

Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nefarious looking hacker hacking stuff. Picture: Pixabay.com

How hackers used Twitter's data leak to gain access to millions of accounts

23 August 2022 9:48 AM

Twitter has confirmed that there was a data breach which revealed the email addresses and phone numbers of its users.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26

Business World

We're not crying...THEY'RE 'weeping' - Stellies Choir serenade air passengers

Local

Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown

Local Business

EWN Highlights

No progress from Mangaung’s Centlec on finding alternative energy sources

24 August 2022 3:55 PM

National shutdown: Saftu breaks ranks from Cosatu in Tshwane

24 August 2022 3:09 PM

MEC Ramathuba blames migrants for Limpopo hospitals' surgical backlogs

24 August 2022 2:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA