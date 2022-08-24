CT dancers need fundraising help to reach international dreams
Pippa Hudson spoke to the students - Ayabona Mani and Amorhelang Rooiland, as well as their coach - Tracy Li about being accepted into prestigious international dance schools.
-
Both dancers have been pursuing their craft for years before being accepted to these programmes.
-
They have been working on raising funds over the years but need help with the final stretch.
The two students have been training with Li for years and for the past two years she has been working with them for three hours a day, five days a week.
Through hard work, dedication and incredible talent, Mani was offered a place at both London’s Ballet Rambert and New York’s Circle in the Square Theatre and has decided to pursue theatre in New York.
To get accepted to both schools, that was just my wildest dream come true. I am extremely happy and very grateful for the opportunity.Ayabona Mani, from Somerset West
Rooiland - who was also accepted at London’s Ballet Rambert said it was incredible to see all her work pay off in this way as she was even working part-time as a waitress to be able to continue pursuing ballet.
It just shows that hard work does pay off in the end.Amorhelang Rooiland, from Gugulethu
While half the battle has already been won for the two dancers, they still have the struggle of raising funds for visas and tuition fees to pursue their dreams.
According to Li, they have been putting on fundraising performances in their community to raise money and awareness, and have saved money from competitions over the years, but still need help with the final stretch.
We just want to get them out of the country to shine.Tracy Li, former Cape Town City Ballet principal dancer
Listen to the audio above for more.
