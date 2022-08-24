Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'





Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Grace Harding about how Ocean Basket is dealing with rising costs and shrinking household incomes.

- As consumers feel the pinch of ever-rising inflation, restaurants have to find a way to still do business

- Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says they have to absorb a lot of the price hikes and do things in a cleverer way

The purchasing power of South African households has declined over the past ten years, and that's in rand terms, forget foreign currency terms. It's a difficult environment for households to survive in and for businesses to prosper. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Economist Kevin Lings made the comment while discussing South Africa's new 13-year inflation high with Bruce Whitfield.

It's a relief to hear the facts spelled out, says Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding.

Restaurateurs are having to deal not only with their customers' shrinking wallets, but with the inflationary pressures on their own costs.

Harding says it's very clear that the consumer is under pressure as household incomes decline over the years.

She's more selective, and you add insult to injury - COVID, now the impact of all these prices... She still wants to go out but she's definitely more discerning, and probably the frequency of eating out is dropping. Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

Harding says it's difficult to quantify how much less people are eating out, as it varies from area to area.

"It's mixed, depending on the location of the restaurant, but we do definitely see that in some restaurants people may come once less or they will scale down on what they're ordering... so we see the sales of the lower-price items going up."

Come the month-end this might change again as some customers feel they deserve a treat.

it's quite difficult to show a true trend because things have been unstable for over two years now. The instability is almost the only thing that is consistent. Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

That's why you have to be in it for the 'long gain'. If I had to deliver increases year after year after year, I don't know if the brand would hold its own because we want to hold on to the customer, so we have to absorb a lot of these increases and do things in a cleverer way. Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

We have to be more efficient in the restaurants... how do we save oil, how do we save space... the landlord... You've got to look at every corner and focus on the things that you can control. Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

Then there's also the current shortage of ready-cut potatoes to be used for chips.

And duties on imported chips have risen at an alarming rate

I think our chip prices in the last few months went up 46%. We had a supply because we'd bought a lot of stock... but it's not only the inflation, it's also the running out of chips... Until I joined Ocean Basket I didn't know that potatoes are as volatile as fish swimming in the sea! Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

