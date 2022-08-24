Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away' Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July. 24 August 2022 6:54 PM
Informal settlements will be around for 'foreseeable future' - CoCT The city says it is committed to bringing greater formality to informal settlements in Cape Town, where it is possible to do so. 24 August 2022 3:51 PM
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of T... 24 August 2022 1:34 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
CSIR and SIU embark on corruption-busting collaboration A new collaboration between two government agencies aims to advance probes into corruption. 24 August 2022 8:30 AM
View all Politics
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact. 24 August 2022 7:15 PM
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix' BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan. 24 August 2022 7:12 PM
Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26 "It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice." 24 August 2022 3:57 PM
View all Business
How are workplace stigmas around mental health changing? Many large companies are now offering mental health support as a standard practice and the conversations are becoming more normali... 24 August 2022 5:34 PM
CT dancers need fundraising help to reach international dreams Two Cape Town dancers have shown the value of hard work as they have been accepted to prestigious international schools but need f... 24 August 2022 2:58 PM
How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute nar... 24 August 2022 2:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup. 24 August 2022 12:59 PM
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Estonia has the worst inflation (23.2%) in Europe, but they’re feeling fine Estonians are used to difficulties. They know what it’s like under Russian occupation, putting their inflation rate into context. 24 August 2022 1:33 PM
Cape Town ranks high on 'world's best city list'...again! The Mother City was rated for its good food, culture, mountains, beaches, and nightlife by Time Out editors and readers. 24 August 2022 12:19 PM
Europe suffering worst drought in at least 500 years – European Commission Crop yields are plummeting while rivers and lakes have fallen to levels nobody alive has ever seen. 24 August 2022 10:44 AM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'

24 August 2022 6:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fuel prices
Food prices
The Money Show
Stats SA
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Consumer price inflation
CPI
Kevin Lings
consumer inflation

Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.

Bruce Whitfield discusses the latest inflation number with Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

- South Africa's consumer price inflation rose to 7.8% in July, from 7.4% in June

- An anticipated slowdown in price increases is still a good few months away says economist Kevin Lings

© stokkete/123rf.com
© stokkete/123rf.com

South Africa's annual consumer price inflation hit a new 13-year high in July.

It increased to 7.8%, from 7.4% in June.

RELATED: Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision

Food and fuel price hikes were of course some of the main drivers.

Transport, electricity, housing and utilities also continue to push inflation higher says Statistics SA.

cpi-july-2022-graphjpg

Among food products, oils and fats continue to register the highest annual rate of increase, accelerating to 36,2% in July from 32,5% in June.

The graphic below shows the change in average prices from July 2021 to July 2022 for some basic items. (Rice is the one product that's dropped in price).

food-price-inflation-july-2022jpg

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

An anticipated slowdown in price increases is still a good few months away Lings says.

There's still quite a lot of pressure in the system. If you look at the agricultural level, the food component up until recently was 19% inflation... It's come off a little bit, but still high at about 14% now.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Manufactured food inflation sits at about 13%, so there's quite a lot of pressure still in the food pipeline. You've got to expect food then will go a little bit higher - it's already at 10.1% in total.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings notes that petrol inflation will come down from next month.

Where there is a benefit is obviously the petrol price. It came down last month; it will come down again next month and that we haven't seen yet in the inflation data.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The big worry according to Lings, is that there are more categories starting to show some pressure.

"Initially when inflation became a problem in South Africa it was definitely just food and fuel, but as the months have rolled past there is a broadening out."

It's this increase in the number of categories reflecting inflationary pressure that the Reserve Bank is worried about, he says.

RELATED: Why Saftu and Cosatu's national shutdown could just be an assertion of relevancy

Even though the economy is desperately weak, people find a way to put prices up... and there's a lot of pressure from the labour sector for higher wages... which the Reserve Bank will also be concerned about.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

[The inflation number] does also mean further price hikes, with higher interest rates effectively confirmed the next time the Reserve Bank meets.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation




24 August 2022 6:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fuel prices
Food prices
The Money Show
Stats SA
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Consumer price inflation
CPI
Kevin Lings
consumer inflation

More from Business

© Elnur / 123rf.com

Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation

24 August 2022 7:15 PM

Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'

24 August 2022 7:12 PM

BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tungnath Chaturvedi never gave up. © gajus/123rf.com

Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26

24 August 2022 3:57 PM

"It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Participants in the national shutdown march in the City of Tshwane on 24 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown

24 August 2022 1:34 PM

There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© micheleursi/123rf.com

Estonia has the worst inflation (23.2%) in Europe, but they’re feeling fine

24 August 2022 1:33 PM

Estonians are used to difficulties. They know what it’s like under Russian occupation, putting their inflation rate into context.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It’s business as usual at the Randburg CBD in Johannesburg where there are no signs of a national shutdown on 24 August 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

National Shutdown damp squib: 'Trade unions not in great shape'

24 August 2022 11:10 AM

There are a few signs that South Africans are heeding calls for a national shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July

24 August 2022 10:51 AM

Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town by night. © mdmworks/123rf.com

Does Cape Town have the potential to become a 24-hour city?

24 August 2022 10:48 AM

The City of Cape Town has been working on ensuring that its economy runs for 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The River Thames in London. © phaustov/123rf.com

Europe suffering worst drought in at least 500 years – European Commission

24 August 2022 10:44 AM

Crop yields are plummeting while rivers and lakes have fallen to levels nobody alive has ever seen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National flags of Namibia and South Africa @ sezerozger/123rf.com

Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'

23 August 2022 9:30 PM

Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Dunoon and the Greater Kosovo, both informal settlements in Cape Town, have been identified for de-densification. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Informal settlements will be around for 'foreseeable future' - CoCT

24 August 2022 3:51 PM

The city says it is committed to bringing greater formality to informal settlements in Cape Town, where it is possible to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Participants in the national shutdown march in the City of Tshwane on 24 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown

24 August 2022 1:34 PM

There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup

24 August 2022 12:59 PM

The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zoleka Mandela Instagram

Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again

24 August 2022 12:52 PM

The two-time breast cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her fears of breaking the news to her young children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mobile wash 'bus' to bring dignity to Cape Town's homeless communities

24 August 2022 12:52 PM

Nina Manzi is South Africa’s first-ever mobile wash service - the result of a partnership between three local organisations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD and Table Mountain 26/10/2020 © Subiaco Photography

Cape Town ranks high on 'world's best city list'...again!

24 August 2022 12:19 PM

The Mother City was rated for its good food, culture, mountains, beaches, and nightlife by Time Out editors and readers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This picture taken in Moscow on 5 October 2021 shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo, the US social network Instagram's logo, and the US online social media and social networking service Facebook's logo on a smartphone screen. Picture: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

Do public figures have a right to privacy?

24 August 2022 11:50 AM

The recent uproar over a video depicting Finland Prime Minister - Sanna Marin partying with friends has kickstarted an important debate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House keys. Picture: Pixabay

Are traffic fines issued by private estates legally enforceable? Yes

24 August 2022 11:31 AM

A recent case clarified whether breaking traffic rules in a complex or housing estate can result in legally enforceable penalties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It’s business as usual at the Randburg CBD in Johannesburg where there are no signs of a national shutdown on 24 August 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

National Shutdown damp squib: 'Trade unions not in great shape'

24 August 2022 11:10 AM

There are a few signs that South Africans are heeding calls for a national shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July

24 August 2022 10:51 AM

Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26

Business World

We're not crying...THEY'RE 'weeping' - Stellies Choir serenade air passengers

Local

Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Competition Commission suspects retailers overcharging for sunflower oil, bread

24 August 2022 7:43 PM

Latest hike in inflation fuelled by rising fuel, food costs, figures show

24 August 2022 7:22 PM

New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'

24 August 2022 6:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA