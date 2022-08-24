Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
The New History of South Africa
Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26

24 August 2022 3:57 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Indian Railways
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
Tungnath Chaturvedi

"It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice."

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

An Indian man has won an epic legal battle with Indian Railways for overcharging him by 20 rupees – about R4.26.

In 1999, Tungnath Chaturvedi was charged 90 rupees for two train tickets instead of 70 rupees.

His complaints then fell on deaf ears, but he did not give up.

Tungnath Chaturvedi never gave up. © gajus/123rf.com
Tungnath Chaturvedi never gave up. © gajus/123rf.com

Indian Railways, despite the tiny amount, also kept on fighting.

Now, a hundred hearings and 22 years later, the court has ordered the railways to pay the outstanding amount, plus 12% interest.

Would you fight a 22-year court battle over R4? … His family thought he was completely crazy, but he was vindicated… This really wasn’t about the money.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Kiewit interviewed Friedman; scroll up to listen – skip to 3:56.




