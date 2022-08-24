Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26





Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

An Indian man has won an epic legal battle with Indian Railways for overcharging him by 20 rupees – about R4.26.

In 1999, Tungnath Chaturvedi was charged 90 rupees for two train tickets instead of 70 rupees.

His complaints then fell on deaf ears, but he did not give up.

Tungnath Chaturvedi never gave up. © gajus/123rf.com

Indian Railways, despite the tiny amount, also kept on fighting.

Now, a hundred hearings and 22 years later, the court has ordered the railways to pay the outstanding amount, plus 12% interest.

Would you fight a 22-year court battle over R4? … His family thought he was completely crazy, but he was vindicated… This really wasn’t about the money. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

