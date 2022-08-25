'Disney+ SA's platform challenges blamed on ‘device compatibility’ issues





Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler, about the latest update from the on-demand streaming service.

• Disney+ launched in South Africa on 18 May 2022.

• Users have complained that the service hardly streams at 4K resolution, even with fast internet connectivity.

Glitches, bugs and technical issues are some of the complaints that make the service difficult to enjoy for a number of South African users.

Disney blames the errors on incompatible or old devices, Knowler said.

Here’s a hint at what’s going wrong - South Africa has a wide range of devices in the market, including many older devices, and different versions of streaming platforms or casting products that are unsupported – so it’s all our fault. Wendy Knowler – Consumer journalist

We are always working with our partners to make Disney+ Hotstar available on as many devices and platforms as possible, and will continue to do so… Wendy Knowler – Consumer journalist

A number of people have started opting out of the service. Some individuals that chose the discounted upfront payment of R1,190 per year are now requesting refunds.

Disney is dealing with refunds on a case-by-case basis, she said.

Users are encouraged to contact Disney+ through help.disneyplus.com or by calling their call centre on 010 500 2239.

Listen to the full audio above.