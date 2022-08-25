'Disney+ SA's platform challenges blamed on ‘device compatibility’ issues

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wires [via SKYPE]
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Under fire: How Bus transport is a soft target for criminals
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Bazil Govender, Executive Manager of the Southern African Bus Operators Association
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn with Isaac Mugabi
Guests
Isaac Mugabi - Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Why Nasa is going back to the moon.
Guests
Dr Tana Joseph - Founder and astronomer at AstroComms
Today at 10:30
In Conversation with Telkom Business Fibre: Working from Home
Guests
Makgosi Tshamano Mabaso
Today at 11:05
No one answers their phone anymore, and that's a problem
Latest Local
Expect a slap in the chips as potato price hike looms Prepare to pay more for fried chips in the coming months as steep duties hit our major suppliers. 25 August 2022 8:46 AM
SA wool exports to China reinstated following ban China has lifted the ban on South African wool exports to the megamarket. 25 August 2022 8:30 AM
April floods leave Tongaat residents without drinkable water It's been more than 135 days since the community of Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal have managed to get drinkable water from their taps. 25 August 2022 7:39 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
View all Politics
What you need to know about vaping vitamins and other supplements Aaron Scott, Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at The University of Birmingham, chatted to John Maytham about vaping. 24 August 2022 9:09 PM
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer' Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink. 24 August 2022 9:02 PM
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
View all Business
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in J... 25 August 2022 7:23 AM
'Disney+ SA's platform challenges blamed on ‘device compatibility’ issues Three months after the streaming platform was launched, subscribers are still experiencing a number of issues. 25 August 2022 6:48 AM
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix' BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan. 24 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup. 24 August 2022 12:59 PM
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26 "It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice." 24 August 2022 3:57 PM
Estonia has the worst inflation (23.2%) in Europe, but they’re feeling fine Estonians are used to difficulties. They know what it’s like under Russian occupation, putting their inflation rate into context. 24 August 2022 1:33 PM
Cape Town ranks high on 'world's best city list'...again! The Mother City was rated for its good food, culture, mountains, beaches, and nightlife by Time Out editors and readers. 24 August 2022 12:19 PM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
View all Opinion
'Disney+ SA's platform challenges blamed on 'device compatibility' issues

25 August 2022 6:48 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
Disney+
Comsumer talk

Three months after the streaming platform was launched, subscribers are still experiencing a number of issues.

Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler, about the latest update from the on-demand streaming service.

• Disney+ launched in South Africa on 18 May 2022.

• Users have complained that the service hardly streams at 4K resolution, even with fast internet connectivity.

Glitches, bugs and technical issues are some of the complaints that make the service difficult to enjoy for a number of South African users.

Disney blames the errors on incompatible or old devices, Knowler said.

Here’s a hint at what’s going wrong - South Africa has a wide range of devices in the market, including many older devices, and different versions of streaming platforms or casting products that are unsupported – so it’s all our fault.

Wendy Knowler – Consumer journalist

We are always working with our partners to make Disney+ Hotstar available on as many devices and platforms as possible, and will continue to do so…

Wendy Knowler – Consumer journalist

A number of people have started opting out of the service. Some individuals that chose the discounted upfront payment of R1,190 per year are now requesting refunds.

Disney is dealing with refunds on a case-by-case basis, she said.

Users are encouraged to contact Disney+ through help.disneyplus.com or by calling their call centre on 010 500 2239.

Listen to the full audio above.




Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
