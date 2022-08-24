How are workplace stigmas around mental health changing?





John Maytham spoke to Sylvia Baloyi - industrial psychologist and transition coach at Lehlogonolo HR Consulting about the evolving view of mental health in the workplace.

Since the pandemic the conversation around mental health has become more open .

Many workplaces are now offering mental health services as a standard practice.

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

Historically, people were far more likely to talk about physical health issues than mental health ones, especially in the workplace, says Baloyi.

Often they may have felt fear around mentioning a mental health struggle in the office as it may cause employers to see them as less capable, but this seems to be changing.

Many large companies are now offering mental health support as a standard practice and the conversations are becoming more normalised and respected.

Showing employees that mental health issues are nothing to be ashamed of can go a long way in creating healthier work environments for everyone.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in people experiencing higher levels of anxiety and depression, the conversation has been brought into the open.

Mental health issues are a serious challenge that we have seen, and the pandemic has really put it on the frontline. Sylvia Baloyi, industrial psychologist and transition coach at Lehlogonolo HR Consulting

Listen to the audio above for more.