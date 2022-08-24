What you need to know about vaping vitamins and other supplements
- Vitamin B12 is being added to e-cigarettes
- "The cooler the gadget, the more people it will pick up along the way"
'Wellness' vapes promise to have big health benefits. Researchers say these vapes have not been around long enough to know what the substantive the long-term consequences of use are.
A wide range of products aims to use the e-cigarette system for of non-nicotine products, including vitamins B12 and C.
Instead of nicotine, they want to put things like vitamin B12 which is a popular one, vitamin C, even caffeine and melatonin - deliver that into the lungs and the theory is this is a better delivery mechanism that gets into your body quicker for bigger benefits. That's how they market these things. Unfortunately, there's no evidence to support that.Aaron Scott - Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at The University of Birmingham
Researchers believe it could be more harmful then producers of the vape advertise.
If you are using it to to quit cigarettes in the form of e-cigarettes with nicotine, then there is a harm reduction - but that's a massive increase in harm from vitamin delivery, by breathing it into your lungs.Aaron Scott - Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at The University of Birmingham
Vitamins, multi-vitamins - things like that are quite low cost now. In most countries they're quite low cost and therefore there's not much profit to be made.Aaron Scott - Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at The University of Birmingham
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/e_cigarette.html?sti=mye3b8w1l1cnrx0noz|&mediapopup=87806840
More from Business
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation
Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26
"It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice."Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Estonia has the worst inflation (23.2%) in Europe, but they’re feeling fine
Estonians are used to difficulties. They know what it’s like under Russian occupation, putting their inflation rate into context.Read More
National Shutdown damp squib: 'Trade unions not in great shape'
There are a few signs that South Africans are heeding calls for a national shutdown.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
How are workplace stigmas around mental health changing?
Many large companies are now offering mental health support as a standard practice and the conversations are becoming more normalised and respected.Read More
CT dancers need fundraising help to reach international dreams
Two Cape Town dancers have shown the value of hard work as they have been accepted to prestigious international schools but need funding for this adventure.Read More
How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA
As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute narratives that queerness is an inherently 'UnAfrican' construct imposed by the West.Read More
How booking with LIFT Airlines can put you on cloud 9 with savings
With rising fuel costs increasing the price of airline tickets, a relatively new player in the game, LIFT Airline, is here to save South Africans some money.Read More
CoolPlay empowers girls with life skills through sport
Lester Kiewit spoke to Tori Gordon, the CEO of CoolPlay, about how the organisation helps children to build constructive peer relationships.Read More
Hombakazi’s ‘Don't tell OoMalume’ bridges between urban and rural life
Pippa Hudson spoke to author and agriculturalist Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka about her book.Read More