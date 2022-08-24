What you need to know about vaping vitamins and other supplements





Vitamin B12 is being added to e-cigarettes

"The cooler the gadget, the more people it will pick up along the way"

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

'Wellness' vapes promise to have big health benefits. Researchers say these vapes have not been around long enough to know what the substantive the long-term consequences of use are.

A wide range of products aims to use the e-cigarette system for of non-nicotine products, including vitamins B12 and C.

Instead of nicotine, they want to put things like vitamin B12 which is a popular one, vitamin C, even caffeine and melatonin - deliver that into the lungs and the theory is this is a better delivery mechanism that gets into your body quicker for bigger benefits. That's how they market these things. Unfortunately, there's no evidence to support that. Aaron Scott - Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at The University of Birmingham

Researchers believe it could be more harmful then producers of the vape advertise.

If you are using it to to quit cigarettes in the form of e-cigarettes with nicotine, then there is a harm reduction - but that's a massive increase in harm from vitamin delivery, by breathing it into your lungs. Aaron Scott - Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at The University of Birmingham

Vitamins, multi-vitamins - things like that are quite low cost now. In most countries they're quite low cost and therefore there's not much profit to be made. Aaron Scott - Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at The University of Birmingham

