MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wires [via SKYPE]
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Under fire: How Bus transport is a soft target for criminals
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Bazil Govender, Executive Manager of the Southern African Bus Operators Association
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn with Isaac Mugabi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mugabi - Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Why Nasa is going back to the moon.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Tana Joseph - Founder and astronomer at AstroComms
Today at 10:30
In Conversation with Telkom Business Fibre: Working from Home
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Makgosi Tshamano Mabaso
Today at 11:05
No one answers their phone anymore, and that's a problem
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Expect a slap in the chips as potato price hike looms Prepare to pay more for fried chips in the coming months as steep duties hit our major suppliers. 25 August 2022 8:46 AM
SA wool exports to China reinstated following ban China has lifted the ban on South African wool exports to the megamarket. 25 August 2022 8:30 AM
April floods leave Tongaat residents without drinkable water It's been more than 135 days since the community of Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal have managed to get drinkable water from their taps. 25 August 2022 7:39 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
View all Politics
What you need to know about vaping vitamins and other supplements Aaron Scott, Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at The University of Birmingham, chatted to John Maytham about vaping. 24 August 2022 9:09 PM
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer' Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink. 24 August 2022 9:02 PM
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
View all Business
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in J... 25 August 2022 7:23 AM
'Disney+ SA's platform challenges blamed on ‘device compatibility’ issues Three months after the streaming platform was launched, subscribers are still experiencing a number of issues. 25 August 2022 6:48 AM
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix' BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan. 24 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup. 24 August 2022 12:59 PM
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26 "It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice." 24 August 2022 3:57 PM
Estonia has the worst inflation (23.2%) in Europe, but they’re feeling fine Estonians are used to difficulties. They know what it’s like under Russian occupation, putting their inflation rate into context. 24 August 2022 1:33 PM
Cape Town ranks high on 'world's best city list'...again! The Mother City was rated for its good food, culture, mountains, beaches, and nightlife by Time Out editors and readers. 24 August 2022 12:19 PM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran

25 August 2022 5:13 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Whistleblower
Babita Deokaran
State capture whistleblower

There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener.

This week, on the one-year anniversary of her murder, the media has given considerable attention to whistleblower Babita Deokaran. There have been interviews with her family members, memorials commemorating her sacrifice and courage have been held, and much airtime and column space has been filled with civil society advocates lamenting the lack of accountability and action from politicians.

And so it should be!

Babita Deokaran deserves that and more. It would come as a great comfort to her family that she is recognised as a hero and acknowledged.

The outrage is important and necessary. That is why it is absolutely essential that the excellent investigative work being done by News24 to uncover why Babita Deokaran was killed continues. It helps to put the subject in the spotlight and build increasing pressure on politicians.

But all of that is hollow without real tangible action from the government and from the ANC. There must be genuine, meaningful change.

I have in the post motivated for new whistleblowing legislation in the country, long overdue. Imagine a law that encourages whistleblowers to come forward, protected them from retribution, rewarded them for speaking up about corruption, and created a speak-up culture in South African society.

Imagine a Babita Deokaran Act that would serve as a reminder of her courage and commitment to good, clean governance in much the same way that the Magnitsky Act, a law providing for governmental sanctions against foreign individuals who have committed human rights abuses, does for Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky’s legacy.

We could introduce legislation that mirrors the False Claims Act in the US, which provides significant protection for whistleblowers and entitles them to between ten and thirty percent of the money recovered from a successful whistleblowing complaint.

Or we could do what the Netherlands does and introduce a ‘Whistleblowing House’ – in South Africa, this could present as a Chapter Nine institution, independent of government and it would provide legal, psychological, financial, and security support to whistleblowers.

There are options. But in the face of all the outrage, lawmakers are doing little to change the framework.

I am told that within the Department of Justice, the legislative development team is in the process of developing a piece of law to put out for consultation. They are studying other jurisdictions and reviewing recommendations made by the Zondo Commission.

In January this year, the Zondo Commission released its recommendations on whistleblower legislation and policy in the country as part of the first chapter of its findings.

Zondo found that “recent events in South Africa which will be well known to every reader make it the highest priority that a bona fide whistleblower who reports wrongdoing should receive, as a matter of urgency, effective protection from retaliation.”

Zondo’s findings were a step in the right direction but he only made limited recommendations to improve the law. The Commission recommended the creation of a whistleblowing agency for the handling of whistleblowing on matters regarding public procurements, establishing criminal and civil immunity for whistleblowers, and implementing an awards system.

At the time, whistleblower organisation PPLAAF (Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa) said that while South African authorities should adopt these suggestions, they will not suffice to plainly protect and obtain justice for whistleblowers.

The ANC at its Nasrec conference also called for whistleblower legislation to be reward based. Its resolution was that "The ANC must mobilise communities and society around issues of corruption and position itself in a leadership role concerning a culture of exposing corruption and rewarding whistleblowers within the organization".

Despite saying all the right things, there is nothing tangible to show for it, and this means that any other potential whistleblowers would look at Deokaran’s experience and be deterred from pushing back against corruption.

There has also been almost no action in Deokaran’s specific case. It took an entire year for the Gauteng government to announce an independent forensic investigator had been appointed to look into the matter. An entire year! And only then did they do so because of the pressure mounting in response to the News24 investigation.

The Presidency criticised the slow action of the provincial government. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it was "deeply regrettable that provincial authorities did not act expeditiously" when Deokaran first blew the whistle. He said that immediate action should have been taken, both in terms of dealing with the maladministration that she had flagged and providing her with "the necessary protection".

While it is impressive that the President has effectively rebuked Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s government for not acting quicker, there will be no consequence. If anything, Makhura looks set to be appointed as a cabinet minister if reports are to be believed.

It’s wonderful that the Presidency is outspoken on the issue of whistleblowers, but such comments remain hollow if no action is taken that substantially changes the experience of these courageous individuals who risk their lives and livelihoods in the interests of the country.

It is also remarkable that to date, those who ordered Deokaran’s assassination have not been brought to book. The actual gunmen have been arrested and are facing the law, but we are not fools. Politically powerful individuals are being protected. If journalists were able to investigate and expose the gross mismanagement and blatant looting at Tembisa Hospital that Deokaran was trying to stop, then why can’t law enforcement agencies follow the money and do the same?

Thanks to solid, brave investigative reporting, we now know that the hospital was spending hundreds of thousands of rand ostensibly on skinny girls' jeans and wingback chairs, money that should have gone to providing much-needed medical care to the people of Tembisa.

Babita Deokaran's murder deserves our outrage. She deserves our respect. But she also deserves much, much more.

Her brother Rakesh told me on The Midday Report this week that much much more needs to happen. “A proper honest investigation needs to be carried out and all involved need to answer and be punished for their role in her death,” he said. “At the end of the day [whistleblowers] need to trust the system, they need to believe in the system. If the system is going to fail them, there are not many people who will come forward. As a country, we cannot fail them at all.”

It is all hollow unless there is real tangible change to the country’s legislation, and genuine accountability for those who looted the state, as well as for those who ordered her to be killed for trying to stop them from doing so.

Mandy Wiener is a journalist, author, and presenter of The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran




25 August 2022 5:13 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Whistleblower
Babita Deokaran
State capture whistleblower

More from Opinion

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members

24 August 2022 8:31 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hippo car insurance ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer

23 August 2022 8:05 PM

A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© asphoto777/123rf.com

Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday

23 August 2022 3:26 PM

Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges'

23 August 2022 12:32 PM

Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?

22 August 2022 3:01 PM

The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tommaso79/123rf.com

'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy'

22 August 2022 12:06 PM

Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vladimir Putin. © fotogigi85/123rf.com

I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova

18 August 2022 4:46 PM

Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened

18 August 2022 6:00 AM

Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entrance to Mount Nelson Hotel driveway @ petertt/123rf.com

Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!

16 August 2022 9:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kirisa99/123rf.com

'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries

16 August 2022 7:17 PM

TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Protesters are carrying placards calling for salary increases and more job as part of the national shutdown, 24 August 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions

24 August 2022 5:07 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa alongside new US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E.Brigety II on 11 August 2022 . Picture: @USEmbassySA/Twitter.

New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy

24 August 2022 10:16 AM

Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the Special Investigating Unit have joined forces in a bid to clamp down on cybercrime. Picture: @RSASIU/Twitter.

CSIR and SIU embark on corruption-busting collaboration

24 August 2022 8:30 AM

A new collaboration between two government agencies aims to advance probes into corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor gives testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on 27 August 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

'SA has lost a true heroine': Rod Solomons praises Vytjie Mentor's courage

23 August 2022 12:58 PM

South Africa has lost one of its most courageous whistleblowers, civil society organisation, SA First Forum, said on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede (front right) and some of her co-accused appear at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court in her corruption case on 10 December 2020. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges

22 August 2022 2:57 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'

22 August 2022 7:46 AM

According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Monkeypox belongs to the Poxviridae family of viruses, which includes smallpox. Picture: CDC/Cynthia S. Goldsmith

For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox

19 August 2022 2:32 PM

Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Communicable Disease has confirmed the 5th case of monkeypox in South Africa so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town police officers recovers rolls of stolen Eskom overhead cables at a storage facility in Blackheath on 27 June 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so

19 August 2022 11:21 AM

Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: This photograph on 21 April 2021 shows a guest having a plant-based meal during the launch of ADM's Plant-based Innovation Lab in Singapore. From faux-chicken satay to imitation beef rendang, a high-tech Singapore laboratory is replicating popular Asian dishes with plant-based meat alternatives to feed the region's growing appetite for sustainable food. Picture: Roslan Rahman/AFP

FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry?

19 August 2022 10:29 AM

ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-related names.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vladimir Putin. © fotogigi85/123rf.com

I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova

18 August 2022 4:46 PM

Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living

Local Lifestyle

April floods leave Tongaat residents without drinkable water

Local

SA wool exports to China reinstated following ban

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Tiro Moalusi, teen who took his life after school incident, to be laid to rest

25 August 2022 8:59 AM

State Security Agency played no part in Phala Phala burglary - Kodwa

25 August 2022 8:47 AM

SA on verge of becoming a failing state, Cosatu's Ntshalintshali says at protest

25 August 2022 8:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA