Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living

Consumers have no choice but to resort to credit facilities to afford living expenses.

This is according to a certified financial planner at Wit Financial Wellness, Kristen Malan.

Food and fuel price hikes were some of the main drivers of the high rate of inflation.

Stats SA added that transport, electricity, housing and utilities continued to push inflation higher.

Malan said that the recent inflation rate hike made it difficult for consumers to save money.

These new numbers are shocking, and it is not easy to say to someone to relook at their budget and unfortunately, high interest rates lead to a decrease in buying power and income is not increasing. Kristen Malan, Certified financial planner - Money Wit Financial Wellness

Unfortunately, a lot of people must resort to credit facilities to afford these expenses. Kristen Malan, Certified financial planner - Money Wit Financial Wellness

