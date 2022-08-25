Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living
Africa Melane spoke to a certified financial planner at Money Wit Financial Wellness, Kristen Malan about the latest inflation rate and how it impacts consumers.
Consumers have no choice but to resort to credit facilities to afford living expenses.
This is according to a certified financial planner at Wit Financial Wellness, Kristen Malan.
Food and fuel price hikes were some of the main drivers of the high rate of inflation.
Stats SA added that transport, electricity, housing and utilities continued to push inflation higher.
Malan said that the recent inflation rate hike made it difficult for consumers to save money.
These new numbers are shocking, and it is not easy to say to someone to relook at their budget and unfortunately, high interest rates lead to a decrease in buying power and income is not increasing.Kristen Malan, Certified financial planner - Money Wit Financial Wellness
Unfortunately, a lot of people must resort to credit facilities to afford these expenses.Kristen Malan, Certified financial planner - Money Wit Financial Wellness
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
This article first appeared on 702 : Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/simpson33/simpson331412/simpson33141200011/34542226-hand-with-credit-card-swipe-through-terminal-for-sale-in-supermarket.jpg
More from Local
Hope for a safer CBD as 100 extra law enforcement cops deployed by CoCT
The City was allocated a record R5,4 bn safety budget this financial year, which will help pay for the 'unprecedented' deployment.Read More
Expect a slap in the chips as potato price hike looms
Prepare to pay more for fried chips in the coming months as steep duties hit our major suppliers.Read More
SA wool exports to China reinstated following ban
China has lifted the ban on South African wool exports to the megamarket.Read More
April floods leave Tongaat residents without drinkable water
It's been more than 135 days since the community of Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal have managed to get drinkable water from their taps.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
Informal settlements will be around for 'foreseeable future' - CoCT
The city says it is committed to bringing greater formality to informal settlements in Cape Town, where it is possible to do so.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup
The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Disney+ SA's platform challenges blamed on ‘device compatibility’ issues
Three months after the streaming platform was launched, subscribers are still experiencing a number of issues.Read More
What you need to know about vaping vitamins and other supplements
Aaron Scott, Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at The University of Birmingham, chatted to John Maytham about vaping.Read More
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
How are workplace stigmas around mental health changing?
Many large companies are now offering mental health support as a standard practice and the conversations are becoming more normalised and respected.Read More
CT dancers need fundraising help to reach international dreams
Two Cape Town dancers have shown the value of hard work as they have been accepted to prestigious international schools but need funding for this adventure.Read More
How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA
As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute narratives that queerness is an inherently 'UnAfrican' construct imposed by the West.Read More
How booking with LIFT Airlines can put you on cloud 9 with savings
With rising fuel costs increasing the price of airline tickets, a relatively new player in the game, LIFT Airline, is here to save South Africans some money.Read More