April floods leave Tongaat residents without drinkable water
Africa Melane spoke to the president of the Tongaat Civic Association, Don Perumall about Tongaat residents who have not had clean water since April this year.
This follows the devastating floods in April where a water treatment plant was severely affected, compromising the quality of the water in the area.
Perumall said that non-governmental organisations and civil society had tried to supply water to its 60,000 residents after the municipality failed to do so.
According to Perumall, the municipality bears the blame as it failed to invoke Section 36 which would have allowed the tender process to be bypassed and the treatment plant to be fixed.
This has caused a delay in repairing the plant - which means residents will have to wait until October before they can receive purified water from the plant.
In this case, it went through a tender process. Once a tender was awarded, somebody objected to that and it had taken an additional month before that could be resolved. So, it was an entire delay.Don Perumall, president - Tongaat Civic Association
Community members are currently on strike and Perumall said that they were being shot at with rubber bullets and tear-gassed.
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on 702 : April floods leave Tongaat residents without drinkable water
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
More from Local
Hope for a safer CBD as 100 extra law enforcement cops deployed by CoCT
The City was allocated a record R5,4 bn safety budget this financial year, which will help pay for the 'unprecedented' deployment.Read More
Expect a slap in the chips as potato price hike looms
Prepare to pay more for fried chips in the coming months as steep duties hit our major suppliers.Read More
SA wool exports to China reinstated following ban
China has lifted the ban on South African wool exports to the megamarket.Read More
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living
Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in July from 7.4% in June.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
Informal settlements will be around for 'foreseeable future' - CoCT
The city says it is committed to bringing greater formality to informal settlements in Cape Town, where it is possible to do so.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup
The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup.Read More