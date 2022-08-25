SA wool exports to China reinstated following ban





Refilwe Moloto spoke to the general manager at the National Wool Growers Association of SA Leon de Beer, about the lift of the ban by China on South African wool exports to the Asian country.

Up to 80% of South Africa's wool is exported to China.

South Africa was still allowed to export wool in good faith until June after the ban was imposed in April.

This followed concerns from Chinese authorities over the foot and mouth disease that spread in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Free State and the North West.

De Beer said China has now given South Africa the green light.

This followed the intervention of the agriculture and trade and industry departments who had to convince Chinese authorities that South Africa's wool was safe and followed export wool protocols.

[The protocols] have to do with the wool Shawn from the sheep at a certain minimum temperature for a certain specified time - which is stipulated by the World Health Organization for animal health. So, basically, all our wool stores and export stores are certified and registered with the Chinese authorities so we can just continue with that protocol... We're back to normal and overjoyed. Leon de Beer, general manager - National Wool Growers Association of SA

