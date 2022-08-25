SA wool exports to China reinstated following ban
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the general manager at the National Wool Growers Association of SA Leon de Beer, about the lift of the ban by China on South African wool exports to the Asian country.
Up to 80% of South Africa's wool is exported to China.
South Africa was still allowed to export wool in good faith until June after the ban was imposed in April.
This followed concerns from Chinese authorities over the foot and mouth disease that spread in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Free State and the North West.
De Beer said China has now given South Africa the green light.
This followed the intervention of the agriculture and trade and industry departments who had to convince Chinese authorities that South Africa's wool was safe and followed export wool protocols.
[The protocols] have to do with the wool Shawn from the sheep at a certain minimum temperature for a certain specified time - which is stipulated by the World Health Organization for animal health. So, basically, all our wool stores and export stores are certified and registered with the Chinese authorities so we can just continue with that protocol... We're back to normal and overjoyed.Leon de Beer, general manager - National Wool Growers Association of SA
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : Supplied.
More from Local
Hope for a safer CBD as 100 extra law enforcement cops deployed by CoCT
The City was allocated a record R5,4 bn safety budget this financial year, which will help pay for the 'unprecedented' deployment.Read More
Expect a slap in the chips as potato price hike looms
Prepare to pay more for fried chips in the coming months as steep duties hit our major suppliers.Read More
April floods leave Tongaat residents without drinkable water
It's been more than 135 days since the community of Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal have managed to get drinkable water from their taps.Read More
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living
Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in July from 7.4% in June.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
Informal settlements will be around for 'foreseeable future' - CoCT
The city says it is committed to bringing greater formality to informal settlements in Cape Town, where it is possible to do so.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup
The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup.Read More
More from Business
Expect a slap in the chips as potato price hike looms
Prepare to pay more for fried chips in the coming months as steep duties hit our major suppliers.Read More
What you need to know about vaping vitamins and other supplements
Aaron Scott, Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at The University of Birmingham, chatted to John Maytham about vaping.Read More
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation
Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26
"It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice."Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More